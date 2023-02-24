Atomic Heart: How To Complete Testing Ground 2 | Puzzle Solutions Guide

For being located so late into Atomic Heart, Testing Ground 2 is surprisingly simple. Unlocking the doors to this chamber is surprisingly easy — earlier, we’ve had to delve into underground dungeons or locate hidden switches across an entire region. Now all you have to do is hijack a camera and open the door. The puzzle rooms are also extremely basic — and there are hardly any enemies to deal with. The rewards aren’t as good as other nearby Testing Grounds, but this one is a nice breather on our path to the Theater. Learn how to overcome all the obstacles in this Testing Ground with our full puzzle guide below.

More Atomic Heart guides:

How To Disable All Robots In A Region | All Vavilov Complex Blueprint Locations | Testing Ground 1 Puzzle Solutions | How To Use Cartridge Modules | How To Increase Inventory | Testing Ground 1 Guide | Testing Ground 6 Guide | Testing Ground 8 Guide | Testing Ground 9 Guide | Testing Ground 10 Guide

Testing Ground 2 | Completion Guide

The Testing Ground 2 bunker is located on the path to the eastern coast of the map, right next to the giant cylinder called Plant 01. Unlocking it is very simple. Use the camera terminal (located on the short tower platform) and select a camera nearby. Unlock the door and ride the lift down.

In the underground, you’ll encounter roaming robots and a revolving room puzzle.

Revolving Puzzle Room : In this puzzle room, the valve that normally controls the revolving room is seemingly broken. The room revolves on its own. To cross it, go downstairs (right path from the valve) and zap the magnets to move the magnetic box.

: In this puzzle room, the valve that normally controls the revolving room is seemingly broken. The room revolves on its own. To cross it, go downstairs (right path from the valve) and zap the magnets to move the magnetic box. Go back upstairs, and set the first valve to I. It actually controls the position of the objects on the second revolving platform.

Wait for the first revolving room to turn to the living room set. Run across (jump the fence) and through the open gate to reach another valve.

Set the second valve to I. Now we can jump to the revolving room and exit.

BRONZE REWARD: PM – Electromagnetic Polarizer

Don’t miss the extra reward chest in the side-rooms on the path to the next puzzle chamber. Press the red button past the save room, then go up the stairs to reach a massive magnetic puzzle room.

Magnetic Puzzle Room 1 : This magnetized puzzle room is much larger than normal. You’ll need to platform to the ledge on the left wall with a red button.

: This magnetized puzzle room is much larger than normal. You’ll need to platform to the ledge on the left wall with a red button. The path is relatively straightforward. Start from the lower red (+) platform, switch polarization, jump to the blue platform, and you’ll make it to the right-hand wall.

Raise the narrow platforms, then jump to the yellow bars and shimmy left. Jump to the switch platform and hit it. This raises spiral stairs — if you fall, you can restart from the halfway point.

The back half of the room is on a separate magnetic grid. We now need to reach the back-right of the chamber. To reach it, lower both sides (back and front) and shimmy across the yellow bars.

Reach the back-right corner of the room, then switch polarization to reach the final platform. These need to move left — zap the magnets facing the exit vent to slide the platform over.

Hop out of the vent to reach a safe room and your second reward chest.

SILVER REWARD: KS-23 – Expansive Converter

Opposite the safe room, there’s a magnetic wall and magnets bolted onto the left-hand side of the room. Zap the magnets to switch polarity, unlocking the path to the third and final puzzle room.

Magnetic Puzzle Room 2 : This kooky puzzle room has horizontal and vertical magnets. Start by looking down and right — zap the wall-mounted magnets to move the magnetic wall out of the way, giving you access to a magnetic platform.

: This kooky puzzle room has horizontal and vertical magnets. Start by looking down and right — zap the wall-mounted magnets to move the magnetic wall out of the way, giving you access to a magnetic platform. Ride the front-right corner magnetic platform up. Climb onto the non-magnetized platform to reach the second half of the chamber.

In the second half of the chamber, drop onto the long walkway and run across to the blue (-) platform hanging from the ceiling. When lowered, it is just before the gate blocking the upper half of the room.

Jump across to the red (+) platform in the back-left corner. Then switch polarization so you can board the blue platform.

Raise this platform up and we can drop down into the cage with the exit door.

That’s it! The door leads straight to the exit elevator and a gold chest.

GOLD REWARD : Kalash – Thermal Imager Snowball – Polymetric Alloy Aerodynamic Attachment

: Kalash – Thermal Imager

Take the elevator out to complete the dungeon. This one was packed with puzzles, but relatively straightforward. If only all of them were this easy.