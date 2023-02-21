Atomic Heart Launch Trailer Gives Players A Thrilling Look Into The Game

Atomic Heart is Mundfish’s debut title, and this FPS game has already gained a lot of attention worldwide. It’s looking like a thrilling experience, and those after a new action RPG might have had this game on their radar. While we waited a good little while for the release of Atomic Heart, the wait is officially over. Players are now able to jump into this alternate world set in the Soviet Union. However, you’ll want to prepare for the greatest battle yet, as this upcoming war is centered around rebellious robots.

Today Atomic Heart has officially launched into the marketplace, and if you’ve been keeping tabs on this title, you might have been eager to play it. Fortunately, a launch trailer is now available for Atomic Heart, which you can view above. This will give you a bit more insight into what the game narrative entails and the action-packed battles you’ll get tossed into. For those of you who might not be aware, we can give you a little more insight into what to expect with Atomic Heart if the launch trailer has caught your attention.

In Atomic Heart, players are stepping into an alternate reality where the Soviet Union has thrived. Now with new technological advancements, this mad little world has managed to build up robots to aid in their everyday lives. There are robots designed for all sorts of tasks, whether cutting down lumber or assisting surgeons as they go through medical procedures. However, mysteriously the robots have rebelled and are attacking humans making it your job to figure out what’s going on and contain this rebellion. As you can imagine, it’s not going to be a walk in the park when you face off against these mechanical beasts.

If you want a chance to duke it out with seemingly unstoppable AI, then you can right now. Atomic Heart is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, the game is also an Xbox Game Pass launch title. If you want even more insight into the game and our overall impressions, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view down below. We’ll offer our insights into the gameplay and visuals along with offering some footage that will be spoiler free.