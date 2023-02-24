Atomic Heart: How To Complete Testing Ground 10 | Puzzle Solutions Guide

Shok nodes, grab candles, and platform over magnetic blocks in Testing Ground 10. In Atomic Heart, you’ll eventually reach a point where you’re left to explore the open world environment. On the way to the east side of the map, you’ll pass through farms, villages and facilities swarming with robotic enemies. Don’t rush through the grain fields too fast, or you’ll miss out on Testing Ground 10, an eclectic puzzle dungeon with a variety of different puzzle types. We’ll help you navigate each section of the underground lair with our full guide.

Testing Ground 10 | Completion Guide

How To Unlock Testing Ground 10: Located in the center of the map, you’ll encounter this area when traveling toward the theater. The entrance is at the large grain farm.

Climb onto the fortified structure northeast of the farm. You can reach it from the cage containing a human body, then jump-dodge to the rooftop. Climb up and into the upper room to find a camera terminal. Hack it!

Select a camera to the south, very close to the Testing Ground 10 map marker. From here, you can activate a hidden switch that makes a secret elevator appear.

Naturally, the elevator leads to Testing Ground 10. The area around the farm is swarming with cameras and sickle-wielding enemies. Down below, you’ll encounter more strange puzzle rooms mixing everything we’ve learned so far.

Opening The First Door:

The first door is locked by a node. Using [Shok] will briefly open the door.

To get through this door, spray the node with Polymer Jet, then [Shok] the slime. It will activate the node multiple times, allowing you to get past the door.

Polymer Jet is required to get through this door.

Ahead, you’ll reach the first puzzle room.

Candle Puzzle Room : In this room, you’ll find a locked door with two candle sockets. A second candle is required — but it is unreachable behind glass to the right.

: In this room, you’ll find a locked door with two candle sockets. A second candle is required — but it is unreachable behind glass to the right. Use telekinesis to grab the candle above the exit door. Launch it at the socket on the ceiling near the magnets.

With the candle socketed, zap the magnets to change the polarity. The desks will flip, rolling the second candle into your room.

Collect both candles and socket them above the exit door. Press the red button and leave when you’re ready.

There’s a hallway ahead, leading to another puzzle room with a magnetic ceiling.

Candle & Magnet Puzzle Room : Another room with two candle sockets above the exit door. One candle is available (in a holder near the door) while the other is attached to a magnetic platform behind a fence.

: Another room with two candle sockets above the exit door. One candle is available (in a holder near the door) while the other is attached to a magnetic platform behind a fence. Grab the candle from the holder near the entrance. Throw it into the ceiling socket on the left side near the magnets.

Switch the polarity on the left ceiling magnets to raise the magnetized platform. Pull the same candle out, then launch it into the right socket for the right-side magnets.

Zap the right-side ceiling magnets (now activated) to lower the ceiling platform. Jump to the opposite side, then zap the right magnets again to ride a magnetized platform up onto the raised catwalk.

From this catwalk, you can now reach the second candle and grab it with telekinesis. Throw it over the gap, then cross back over the way you originally crossed.

Use both candles on the exit sockets, press the red button and we’re moving into the next section. The first reward is straight ahead. Down the hallway, we’ll encounter another small puzzle.

BRONZE REWARD: Kalash – Extended Magazine

Shutter Puzzle: To get through these two shutters, activate both nodes with [Shok]. One is on the left, and one is on the right. Use Polymer Jet on both switch nodes. Use [Shok] on both individually — you should have enough time to get through both shutters as they open.

Ahead, you’ll enter a large container room. You can fight the enemies that spawn here, or completely ignore them by climbing up onto the catwalk and reaching the yellow bars. If you defeat the robot ambush, the red gate will automatically unlock. Jump on the yellow bars to climb to the exit. Drop down and crawl through the hole in the ground to the right of the chest.

SILVER REWARD: PM – Collimator

Past the silver reward, you’ll reach a magnetic puzzle chamber.

Magnetic Puzzle Room : This magnetic puzzle room has a twist — you need to find a red button to unlock the exit door.

: This magnetic puzzle room has a twist — you need to find a red button to unlock the exit door. Switch the magnets to negative polarity (-) to lower the ceiling platforms. On the left side of the room, you’ll find the red button podium.

Reaching it is simple. Just jump across the platforms mounted onto the ceiling magnetic blocks.

After pressing the button, simply exit — go to the back-right and lower the blue (-) platform. Then raise it up and jump to the exit.

Exit this simple puzzle room to earn a powerful set of rewards.