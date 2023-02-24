Atomic Heart: How To Complete Testing Ground 12 | Puzzle Solutions Guide

The final Testing Ground of Atomic Heart is also the most difficult. Getting inside is surprisingly easy, but the puzzles are going to tax you in totally new ways. The final puzzle is a complicated mess — and a powerful robot boss will test your electricity elemental attacks. If you haven’t upgraded your Shok skill, you’ll want to do that ASAP.

This is one of the most important Testing Grounds for a single blueprint. A new Fat Boy Rocket Launcher barrel upgrades gives you three rocket rounds per reload, letting your secret agent dish out triple damage to the biggest enemies in the game. If you’re sick of fighting monkey-like bots and polymer monsters, unleashing a barrage of three rockets makes these fights so much easier.

More Atomic Heart guides:

How To Disable All Robots In A Region | All Vavilov Complex Blueprint Locations | Testing Ground 1 Puzzle Solutions | How To Use Cartridge Modules | How To Increase Inventory | Testing Ground 1 Guide | Testing Ground 2 Guide | Testing Ground 6 Guide | Testing Ground 8 Guide | Testing Ground 9 Guide | Testing Ground 10 Guide | Testing Ground 11 Guide

Testing Ground 12 | Completion Guide

The final testing ground is located at the east side of the massive bridge, to the south of the Infirmary on your map. Accessing this area is simple — you’ll find the mineshaft entrance on the beach near the HAWK Relay. Go inside and hit the red button to call the elevator.

Underground, you’ll immediately encounter a puzzle room.

Revolving Walls & Magnets Puzzle Room : In the ominous chamber, you’ll find magnetic floors and a valve the controls the position of a revolving floor to the left.

: In the ominous chamber, you’ll find magnetic floors and a valve the controls the position of a revolving floor to the left. To cross the gap, turn the valve to III and shok the magnets attached to the revolving ceiling. This will raise one of the platforms.

Turn the valve again to II. Shok the ceiling magnets to raise another set of magnetic floor. Now we can jump-dodge and cross the gap to the exit.

Past the Safe Room, you’ll find your Bronze Reward. The path to progress is the door opposite the Safe Room, near a desk — it leads into a massive chamber. Save before going inside. You’ll be ambushed by a heavy combat robot.

BRONZE REWARD: KS-23 Thermal Scope

BOSS: Natasha – The boss from the Theater returns. While it is alive, it will infinitely respawn heavy drones that launch laser and rocket barrages. Focus on the Natasha bot. Equip Polymer Jet and upgrade the MP, KS-23 or Kalash with an Electricity Cartridge. The giant robot is only vulnerable to electricity damage — use Polymer Jet to make it especially vulnerable.

The Fat Boy Rocket Launcher is also very useful here. It doesn’t do that much damage, but with a stack or two of rockets, you’ll at least knock off a large portion of its health.

Upgrade Shok so that it chains to nearby enemies and deals maximum damage. This is the only way to slow down or stun the annoying heavy drones that keep appearing during this fight.

Mass Telekinesis can actually lift the Natasha. Upgrade it to lift heavy enemies, and you’ll be able to deal extra damage by slamming it into the ground, or at least stunning it temporarily.

To exit, enter the shaft that unlocks after the right. Use Shok on the magnets hanging from the ceiling to ride up and interact with the door to leave. Down the hallway, you’ll find your next reward chest.

SILVER REWARD : Kalash – Electrokinetics Stock Fat Boy – Revolver Loading Module

: Kalash – Electrokinetics Stock

Follow the hallway to another strange puzzle room.

Candle, Magnets & Revolving Floors Puzzle Room : In this complex room, you’ll find a candle on the ground to the right of a locked gate, with magnets mounted to the ceiling on your left.

: In this complex room, you’ll find a candle on the ground to the right of a locked gate, with magnets mounted to the ceiling on your left. Collect the Candle and plug it into the socket directly above the holder. This reactivates the magnets on the ceiling.

Shok the magnets on the ceiling to raise the red magnetic platform. Instead of riding it up, look for a hidden compartment inside of it. There’s a new candle socket.

Use the candle (the same one that activated the magnetic ceiling) and plug it into the new socket. This activates a revolving floor.

Pull the candle out of the socket when the revolving floor stops where the exit gate is not blocked — this is a yellow floor with an open doorway at the bottom.

Place the candle back in the original socket to power on the magnets again. Change the polarity to lower the magnetic floor, unblocking the gate.

Puzzle Room Continued : On the other side, you’ll find another path. First, let’s unlock a shortcut. To the right of the fence, there is a large stack of crates. Climb up and into the hallway, then use telekinesis to move the metal grating over the window. Now we can cross the gap without using the revolving floor.

: On the other side, you’ll find another path. First, let’s unlock a shortcut. To the right of the fence, there is a large stack of crates. Climb up and into the hallway, then use telekinesis to move the metal grating over the window. Now we can cross the gap without using the revolving floor. Next, raise the magnetic floor again so we can access the revolving floor socket. Power the revolving room back on, then allow it to turn until that same quadrant (the one with the unblocked exit) is on the opposite side of the chamber. Basically, we need to cross two gaps. With the shortcut unlocked, we can move the unblocked revolving floor to the second gap.

Remove the candle when the revolving floor is in place and plug it into the magnetic socket, repowering the magnets.

Ride the red magnetic floor (with the revolving floor socket) up and jump to reach the shortcut we unlocked earlier.

Reach the second chasm, then switch polarities twice to cross to the exit door. The exit door also requires a candle.

Ride the red magnetic platform up to the catwalk opposite the exit door. Move the window shutter with telekinesis, then grab the candle from above. Slot it into the socket next to the door to escape.

GOLD REWARD : Electro – Energy Vampire Module Pashtet – Reflex Blade

: Electro – Energy Vampire Module

Grab your rewards and exit via the elevator.