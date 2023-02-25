Sons of the Forest: How To Get The Shovel | Rebreather & Rope Gun Locations Guide

Completing the first steps of the story. To access hidden locations on the island, you must start shoveling.

Want to discover the secrets of the island in Sons of the Forest? You’re going to need a key item that’s seemingly simple — the Shovel. The basic Shovel is one of the hardest items to get in the game and can only be found by delving into multiple terrifying caves packed with nightmarish creatures. To get the Shovel, you’ll also need to find the Rebreather and Rope Gun, traversal items that allow you to climb high ledges or swim deep into underwater passages.

If you’re looking for keycards to access the interior of the giant underground facility hinted at throughout your exploration of the caverns, you’ll need to get the Shovel. Learn how to get the shovel in three steps in the full guide below. Here’s where to find everything you need.

Accessing Underground Areas | How To Find The Shovel

To get the Shovel, a unique item used to dig at the green GPS markers or the Beta Team markers, you’ll need two key items: the Rebreather and the Rope Gun. All three are absolutely required to acquire the Shovel. The Shovel can also be used to dig trenches and alter the world. If you need a hole to dump worthless junk, the Shovel is extremely useful. It is also the only way to gain further access to the underground facility on the island.

NOTE: All locations are confirmed for a normal, non-custom session. All locations are exactly the same when replaying. The starting location is randomized.

Rebreather Location: Check your GPS. There’s a cave marker right on the beach on the outer edge of the island — it is on the same side of the island as the Pistol Location, the life raft GPS marker carrying a dead Beta Team member. The cave is boarded up and extremely wet — deep inside, you’ll encounter dangerous monsters.

Prepare yourself with armor, weapons, and a good light source. The pistol is also extremely helpful. This cave can be explored early in the story. Near the exit, you’ll find the Rebreather and an extra Air Tank. There’s an underwater cave that leads far out into the sea. You’ll need to equip the Rebreather to swim that far.

NOTE: This cave is also where you can acquire the Stun Gun. The Stun Gun is found deep in the cave. Look for a bright red light and a worker hanging from the ceiling. The gun is stuck in the strange goop near his hand.

Rope Gun Location: Open your GPS and look for a cave nearest the underground bunker entrance with the 3D Printer. The 3D Printer bunker is marked with a green GPS spot on your map, closest to the Beta Team GPS tag. Facing the mountain, go up and right to find this cave.

The cave entrance is slightly underground and boarded up. Crawl through the entrance and you’ll find a corpse under a blue light, with three dismembered arms (with wristwatches) — if you find this room, you’re in the right place. Progress through the cave to eventually find the Rope Gun. The rebreather is required to access the underground chamber with the Rope Gun.

Shovel Location : Found in a large cave in the center of the map. Near the base of the snowy mountain, where the river forks. There are three dead bodies propped up on sticks, facing the cave entrance. This is a long and dangerous underground cave. You’ll need to be well-prepared before entering the cave. Bring grenades, timed explosives, guns, healing items, food and water.

: Found in a large cave in the center of the map. Near the base of the snowy mountain, where the river forks. There are three dead bodies propped up on sticks, facing the cave entrance.

Be prepared to hide and stab enemies from a safe location with the spear. The cave is swarming with enemies — including a massive brute-like enemy that will ambush you as you leave the area.

With the Shovel unlocked, you can now dig up buried GPS markers. There are Beta Team members that have been buried and green markers on the map. One of the buried Beta Team markers contains a Shotgun — a powerful weapon that can load buckshot or slugs.