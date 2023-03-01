Sons of the Forest: How To Craft Healing Items | Aloe Vera & Yarrow Farming Guide

Healing doesn’t have be limited in Sons of the Forest. You can only carry so many bottles of pills in your inventory, and each bottle has to be scavenged from campsites, underground bunkers, and caves swarming with monsters. If you run low on healing items while hanging out on the island, you’re in trouble. Your survivor can only absorb a handful of hits — and larger enemies drain your health even faster. If you’re running low on pills, you’ll need an alternate resource to stay healthy. That’s where Health Mix becomes incredibly valuable. With the right setup, you can grow your own ingredients and make an infinite supply of Health Mix, but finding the herbs can be extremely tricky.

If you’re looking for alternative ways to heal yourself that can be resupplied and aren’t limited to the always-dwindling quantity of pills, you can start gardening Aloe Vera and Yarrow. These herbs are extremely rare, but once you find a field of them, you can continuously revisit forever. They’ll regrow after time has passed, and you can use the seeds they drop to grow even more in your personal garden. Learn more about making Health Mix in the full guide below.

How To Craft Health Mix | Herb Guide

To make Health Mix, you’ll need to find two types of herbs — Aloe Vera and Yarrow. Both of these rare herb types can take a very long time to find on the Island. Once found, use a GPS Marker to mark their spot, or place a Tarp Tent at the location to easily mark it on your map for return trips.

Aloe Vera and Yarrow, like all herb types, spawn in large clusters. If you find one, many more will be located nearby and in the vicinity. Harvest as much as you can to collect herbs and also seeds. With seeds, you can craft planters to grow more.

Aloe Vera: Stemless plant with thick leaves. Found on the forest floor. Difficult to spot in heavy brush. Look for clearings to spot it easier. It is more common on the WEST side of the island.

Yarrow: Low-to-the-ground plant with large clusters of white flowers. You can find many of these near the Rebreather Cave entrance.

An alternate method to gain Aloe Vera is by building trust with Virginia — that’s the strange woman that will appear near your camp. If you leave her food, she’ll eventually allow you to give her clothes and other items. By building up trust with Virginia, she’ll eventually gift you herbs like Aloe Vera.

The best way to farm Aloe Vera and Yarrow is through Gardening. By creating Planters — Standing Planters or Wall Planters will grow any herb when supplied with seeds. Seeds will rarely drop when harvesting herbs, and they will continue to (rarely) drop when harvesting from planters. To build gardening structures like planters, select the Field Guide Building Manual (B), switch modes, then select the gardening tab. From here, you can select the object you want to craft.