Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations

In order to fully fix Magolor’s ship in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, players will need to find all 120 hidden Energy Spheres in addition to the five missing ship components. As you find more and more of the spheres, you’ll start unlocking side content on the ship such as challenge rooms and mini-games.

Use the guide below to find all four Energy Spheres hidden in level 3-3 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere doesn’t come until partway through the level. Play through it as normal until you have a mini-boss fight against a giant boulder named Moundo. Beat the boss and then make sure to grab its copy ability.

Once you have the Stone ability, run to the right and turn into a stone above the body of water next to the area where you fought the boss. You won’t be able to use your ability while swimming so make sure that you transform while you’re in the air above the water. While many water areas in the game have pits that will kill you at the bottom, this one has a floor. Sink to the bottom as a rock and you’ll find the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

The second Energy Sphere comes soon after picking up the first one. Progress through the level until you have the choice between swimming through three currents. As you swim up to the area where you make the choice, the level will try and trick you into picking a current that won’t lead you to the Energy Sphere. Pick the current that’s furthest to the right.

As you slide through the section, you’ll pick up a handful of stars. When you reach the end, you’ll get the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Spheres #3 and #4

After getting the second sphere, progress through the level until you get the Monster Flame copy ability from the fire enemy that hops out of a star portal. Use the ability to break through the giant statue-like enemies when their teeth are retracted and the star barrel in their mouth is exposed. Eventually, you’ll come across a giant octopus hiding under a sunken pirate ship. Use the Monster Flame on it to destroy the ship and the octopus to reveal a star portal. Hop into it.

Once inside, outrun/outswim the cosmic wall that’s approaching from the left and enter the star door at the end of the section. After you get through the door, grab a copy ability from the pedestal and then head to the right to fight another Sphere Doomer. Once it’s down, you’ll be able to grab the final two Energy Spheres and finish the level.