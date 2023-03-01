50 Cent Heading To Grand Theft Auto In Some Capacity?

There is plenty of hype and mystery surrounding the future Grand Theft Auto. Fans who have been patiently waiting on the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI are typically met with a slew of speculation and supposed rumors online. However, there is also Grand Theft Auto Online that might keep players tuned into the game a bit longer until Rockstar Games is ready to move players off of Grand Theft Auto V. Today, we’re finding out that artist 50 Cent may be featured in the series in some capacity.

A new Instagram post from the official 50 Cent account showed a small image of Vice City. It’s not explained as to what exactly this post is all about, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that perhaps we’re going to see 50 Cent feature in the series sooner rather than later. But what most of us are wondering is if this could be attached to the Grand Theft Auto Online component, which continues to see support, or could this be some type of involvement with Grand Theft Auto VI? This wouldn’t be the first time we saw an artist featured in Grand Theft Auto Online, as we previously received an update featuring Dr Dre. Unfortunately, all that 50 Cent left in the description of the Vice City image is that he would explain more soon.

Since the last big leak that happened for Grand Theft Auto VI, there has been plenty of speculation that this game will be set in the iconic Vice City location. Of course, that’s pure speculation from the small bits of gameplay footage that have surfaced online. Likewise, since the leaks have emerged online, there has been no indication as to when exactly we would see the game get officially brought back into the limelight.

Regardless, whenever Rockstar Games does end up releasing the official announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, we could very well see some kind of cameo of the iconic artist. Right now, all we can do is wait and see just what 50 Cent is referencing with this social media post and if it actually is connected to the behemoth IP from Rockstar Games.