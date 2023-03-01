Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 Energy Spheres hidden across all of the levels in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. Finding them all means opening up new challenge modes and minigames in Magolor’s ship, so players will want to keep their eyes peeled as they adventure across Planet Popstar.

If you need help finding the Energy Spheres in the game, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the guide below to see the locations of all three Energy Spheres in level 3-1.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere doesn’t come until a fair way through the level. Progress through it as normal until you come to an area where you step on a switch to move a raft across a small body of water. When you get to the second raft that has a switch, grab the Whip copy ability from the nearby whip enemy and then hit the switch. As the raft makes its way to the right, you’ll see a bomb block in the center of the body of water above you that’s being blocked by an invincible spike enemy. Use your power to hit the bomb block and follow its explosive trail to find a star door.

Enter the star door and you’ll find two switches and a key below you. Grab the key and walk across the two switches. After you do, quickly jump up the platforms that appear after stepping on the switches and use the key in the door. Once it’s open, step inside the small area and grab the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Spheres #2 and #3

The final two Energy Spheres in the stage are found in a star portal made accessible by using the level’s superpower. After grabbing the first Energy Sphere, progress normally until you find the supercharged snowman enemy. Suck it up and gain the ability Snow Bowl. Use it to smash through the flaming torches and sandcastles to progress forward. Go through the door at the end of the first area and then continue busting your way through the second area until you destroy a particularly large sand castle with several waddle dee climbing on it. After you do, a star portal will open. Hop inside.

Inside the star portal, you’ll need to run away from the cosmic wall that’s chasing you by hitting switches to open up access to the area below you. Outrun the wall until you make it to the door at the bottom and then enter it. Inside, pick a power from the two pedestals and then fight the Sphere Doomer waiting for you. Once it’s taken down, the final two Energy Spheres will be yours for the taking. Grab them and then finish the level.