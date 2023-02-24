Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations

One of the main collectibles in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe are the Energy Spheres that are scattered across Planet Popstar. While the main focus of Kirby and friends’ adventure is to find the five ship pieces for Magolor, he’ll also need all 120 Energy Spheres if he wants his ship in full working condition.

Use the guide below to find all three Energy Spheres hidden in level 1-3.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is easy to miss if you aren’t keeping an eye out for it. After jumping down deeper underground and choosing a side in the split in the path, both paths will meet up once more and you’ll find a star door at the bottom of the area. Instead of entering the door, however, drop through the wooden floor that the door is on by holding down on the thumbstick and you’ll drop into a small secret area. At the bottom, you’ll find the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

Continue progressing through the caves of 1-3 until you get to an area that gives you the Beam power. Head to the right and you’ll eventually come across a locked door that keeps the second Energy Sphere locked behind it.

Without a key, there’s not much you can do to get in there, so continue to the right by jumping across the moving platforms. Across the area with the platforms, you’ll find the key to the door sitting on the ground. Make sure you’ve dropped the stationary cannon into the pit and then grab the key and then return to the left making sure not to fall into the pit below or get hit by the flying enemy that’s near the door.

Once you get back to the door, use the key to unlock it and then grab the Energy Sphere after it opens.

Energy Sphere #3

To get the final Energy Sphere, progress through the level until you come across a switch that will break a metal wall. Before stepping on the switch, you’ll notice an enemy in the corner of the screen that’s holding another door key. Once you step on the switch, you’ll need to move quickly to outspeed it.

Step on the switch to break the wall and then quickly rush to the right until you jump down to an area where your path crosses with the key-holding enemy. Beat the enemy and then pick up the key.

Continue heading to the right and you’ll come across a locked door for the key. Use the key on the door and then grab the Energy Sphere that’s on the other side of it.