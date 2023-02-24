Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations

After Magolor crashlands on Planet Popstar in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, it’s up to Kirby and friends to repair his ship and help him get back to sailing through the cosmos. While he loses the five most important parts of the ship in the crash, he also loses all of the Energy Spheres that power the ship. To fully fix the ship, the player will need to find all 120 Energy Spheres.

As the player explores Planet Popstar in search of the missing ship pieces, they’ll need to also keep their eyes peeled for the Energy Spheres as well. Here’s where to find all three hidden Energy Spheres in the game’s opening tutorial level 1-1 in Cookie Country.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere in the game is impossible to miss and is collected as a part of the tutorial in order to give players an idea of what they should be looking for when on the hunt for the game’s Energy Spheres. As you complete the tutorial, you’ll learn how to drop through floors by holding down on the thumbstick. After that, you’ll learn how to use keys in order to open locked doors. After using the key to open the first lock, you’ll find yourself in a room with an Energy Sphere. Grab it to continue playing.

Energy Spheres #2 and #3

In order to find Energy Spheres #2 and #3, you’ll need to find a secret area. Play through the level until you gain the Ultra Sword ability. Use it to smash all of the breakable hills in your path (you’ll know which ones are breakable based on if there are stars and cracks in them) until you destroy one that breaks away to reveal a star portal.

Enter the portal and progress through the area, jumping over gaps and dealing with enemies until you go through a star door on the far right side. Continue forward and you’ll be given two powers to choose from: Fire and Sword. Pick which ability you want and then proceed. You’ll see the final two Energy Spheres for the level get eaten by a bat-like monster and you’ll start a small boss fight with the Sphere Doomer.

Take out the Sphere Doomer with your powers and once it goes down for good, you’ll be awarded the final two Energy Spheres. There are no more Energy Spheres in the level, so you’re able to finish it without needing to keep your eyes peeled in search of more spheres.