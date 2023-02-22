Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe Getting Solid Review Scores

It’s a big week for Nintendo Switch owners because a couple of major titles are coming this way that will excite you to get your game on. One is a certain RPG from Square Enix, and the other is Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe. The game is a port of what some feel is one of the franchise’s best and most underrated titles. Regardless of where you fall on that, the game is set to come out on Friday and many are excited about it. As is tradition, the first wave of reviews have come out for the game and are singing the praises of the title for the most part.

When this article was written, Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe is sitting at an 80 on Metacritic. That’s a very positive score. It also should be noted that of the 52 reviews we can see, 42 of them are positive, with only ten being mixed. So there are no “negative” reviews right now.

So what are they saying about the game? Most agree that the port is “more than a port.” It’s a title that improves upon several things and makes key additions to flesh out the title even more. For those who haven’t played the original, the port might be an even greater experience since you’ll see things with fresh eyes.

However, if you are someone who has played it before and have it fresh in your mind, you’ll likely have different feelings about it. That’s where the epilogue and minigame content should come in to help you out.

That’s another thing that reviewers praised. The new endgame content featuring Magalor is apparently “chunky” and not just a tacked-on addition to the game. So you’ll have fun controlling the interdimensional traveler and helping them regain their powers.

There’s also the minigame section where you can have fun with friends. You’ll go to a theme park and battle against your friends in new and familiar minigames. You can earn cool things for doing well and test yourself in various challenges.

While it may not be on the level of Kirby and the Forgotten Land from last year, that was never meant to be the goal. As noted, some people never tried the Wii title despite its quality. So with this port, you’ll get a fun return with new content and improved visuals. Considering the state of other ports in recent times? It’s good that this port has such quality.