Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe Gets New Overview Trailer

February is halfway done, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to look forward to. Plenty of games to release this month will have you going on exciting adventures, especially if you’re a fan of the Nintendo Switch. On the 24th, multiple games will release for the system, including Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe. The game is a port of the hit Wii title, but it’ll have some upgrades to enjoy as you dive back into the classic adventure. To prepare you for its release next week, Nintendo released an overview trailer to check out!

The game focuses on Kirby and his friends in Dream Land, who one day find a shipwrecked being called Magalor. He’s an interdimensional traveler whose ship was attacked, and now pieces of it are scattered all over the world! You’ll find the pieces alone or with three of your friends to help Magalor and get him back on his merry way!

As you would expect from a title featuring Kirby, you’ll make your way through levels and defeat enemies with our Copy ability. All the classic power-ups are here, but there are also new abilities for you to use, such as “Mecha.” With that power-up, you’ll get a special mech suit that you can use to fly and slam enemies with your metal fist!

Another thing that makes this game unique is Magalor. He’ll occasionally help Kirby and his allies during levels. For example, he might give you more health, save you from a pit you fell into, and even give you copy abilities! He’ll even drop you some if you’re in a boss fight!

Some special content with Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe includes the “Merry Magoland” theme park. As a result, you can play minigames with friends and enjoy time outside the main adventure.

There are old and new minigames to enjoy, and you can try them against your friends to see who is the best among you! You can even do challenge modes with randomized minigames, so you never know what’ll come next!

Finally, there’s the special epilogue content! In it, you’ll play not as Kirby but as Magolor! After being depowered, you’ll control him through 20 stages to regain his powers. You’ll get them one at a time, so be careful which you choose and use them to the best of your abilities to help get the traveler back home!

You can check the full overview trailer below: