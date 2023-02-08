Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe Will Include A Magolor Epilogue

Kirby fans are getting a bit more content to go through this year. If you have been following the franchise, then chances are you already know that Kirby Return To Dreamland is coming back into the marketplace. This game that originally launched on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011 is coming back out as Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. But what you might not have known is that there is new content being added to the title. Announced today through the Nintendo Direct upload, this title will have a Magolor Epilogue added in.

The new trailer further hyping up the launch of Kirby Return To Dreamland Deluxe came out today. But with it came the announcement of the Magolor Epilogue, which you can find after completing the main storyline. That’s right; you won’t be able to just dive right into this new content from the get-go. Instead, players will have to go through the story mode, which will unlock the Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler. It’s here that you will take the role of Magolor, which is powerless. Going through the different stages, players will need to carefully make their way through the courses. Fortunately, it looks like you might have some help.

It looks like this new game mode will feature four-player cooperative support. So you and your friends can dive into this game together. So far, we only have one trailer highlighting Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler, which you can view embedded above. Meanwhile, we still have a slight wait on our hands before this game becomes available for Nintendo Switch players. Currently, the game won’t be available until later this month.

Players can mark down on their calendars that Nintendo’s Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe will be available on February 24, 2023. But you can give it a try right now. After the presentation ended for today’s Nintendo Direct, a game demo for the main game was made available. So if you’re interested in this title, then give the game demo a download and try it out today.