One of the biggest additions to Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is Merry Magoland, a section of the game that’s packed full of new minigames and other additional activities for players to sink time into if they’re looking to take a break from the fun of the main game. Unfortunately, Merry Magoland isn’t available immediately when players first boot up Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe and doesn’t give specific instructions about how to unlock it other than a vague text box that tells players that it unlocks after making progress in the story.

If you’re looking to start playing minigames with friends, worry not, unlocking the mode is simple and can be done in less than ten minutes if you’re really hustling along and not stopping for any side objectives or activities. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock and access Merry Magoland in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

How to Unlock Merry Magoland in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

As mentioned above, when you first start Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, you won’t be able to access Merry Magoland. Instead, the game tells you that you’ll need to play the story in order to unlock it. Luckily, unlocking the side area happens almost immediately. After beating the second level of the first world, level 1-2, a pop up will appear saying that Merry Magoland is now open. Once you see the pop up, you’ll be able to access the side area any time you want while taking a break from the main game.

How to Access Merry Magoland in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

After unlocking Merry Magoland by completing level 1-2 in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, open the pause menu and select “Mode Selection.” Once you do, you’ll be taken out of Story Mode, so make sure you’re not doing this in the middle of a level because you’ll lose your place.

In the Mode Selection menu, hit X or simply highlight and select the “Merry Magoland” tab in the bottom right corner. Once you do, you’ll be taken to the area. You can also access Merry Magoland from the start menu after choosing a save file. In order to access it from here, the save file you have must have completed level 1-2. As mentioned above, however, it shouldn’t take you too long even if you’re starting from a fresh save file.