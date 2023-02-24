Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations

After crash landing on Planet Popstar in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Magolor needs Kirby and friends to find his five missing ship pieces. In order to fully restore his ship, however, the player will need to find all 120 Energy Spheres that were scattered across the world.

If you’re going for 100% completion of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the three Energy Spheres in each level. Here’s where to find the three hidden in level 1-2.

Energy Sphere #1

The first energy sphere doesn’t appear until a little ways into the level. Progress until you get the handheld cannon that fires a shot every second or so. Use it to clear a path forward and free a switch that’s surrounded by otherwise unbreakable blocks. When you press the switch, the rest of the path forward will appear. Continue holding onto the cannon and push to the right making sure to hurry so that it doesn’t run out of ammo.

Eventually, you’ll see the Energy Sphere in a small area to the left of the star door at the end of the path. Use the cannon to destroy the blocks that block the way to the sphere. Once they’re gone, jump up and grab the Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

The next Energy Sphere is found in the area immediately after grabbing the first one. Climb all the way up the tree fort but instead of going through the star door that’s in the center of the fort at the very top, head slightly to the right and you’ll see the second Energy Sphere tucked away in the top right corner of the area in the leaves of a nearby tree. Jump up and grab the sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

After going through the star door at the top of the tree fort, you’ll be given the option of picking between two powers, this time between Beam and Fire. Choose your ability (but make sure not to get too attached to it) and then proceed to the right. You’ll be faced with a small boss fight against Gigant Edge.

Defeat the boss, then make sure to get rid of your current power by holding down Y and then suck up the downed Gigant Edge to get the Sword power. Once you have the Sword, head to the right and you’ll see a Waddle Dee standing on a platform that’s held up by a rope. Jump up to the ledge next to the platform and cut the rope with your sword through the wall.

Once the platform falls, jump up and grab the Energy Sphere that’s in the corner of the area.