Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations

The hidden Energy Spheres are essential for restarting Magolor’s ship in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. In addition to being important for the plot, as you collect more of them, challenge modes and other side content will start to unlock, so you’ll want to pick up as many of them as you can.

Here’s where to find all four Energy Spheres in level 2-3 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere doesn’t appear until partway through the level. Play as normal until you climb up a very large set of stairs in an area that’s full of enemies and cannons. As you make your way up, you’ll eventually find a piece of floor that’s moving up and down to the left of a giant cannon (the second giant cannon that you’ll have seen in the area.) When the section of floor is down, suck up the giant stone block that’s covering up a hidden passage.

Head inside the passage and use the tornado power it provides to break through the blocks that are in your way. At the end of the passage, you’ll find the first Energy Sphere after floating upwards.

Energy Sphere #2

The second Energy Sphere is found in the area directly after the one where you found the first sphere. Here, you’ll be going upwards breaking through star blocks and taking out enemies with the Hi-Jump ability. Make sure you get the ability either from one of the enemies in the area or from the ability pedestal at the start of the area and then continue upwards until you get to a platform that has star blocks on both sides leading upwards and breakable stone blocks in the center.

Use the Hi-Jump ability to break through the stone blocks in the center and you’ll find the second Energy Sphere. Grab it and then continue upwards.

Energy Sphere #3

In the next area, you’ll be given two powers to choose from: Fire or Cutter. Grab which one you want and then proceed forward and you’ll be faced with a boss fight against King Doo. Beat the boss and then make sure to copy its ability and you’ll end up with the Beam power.

Continue forward and follow the path until you’re shot out of two cannons. After you’ve been launched, you’ll find a large number of unbreakable steel blocks to the left with a single bomb block in the center. Use the Beam ability to destroy the bomb block and it’ll break the rest of the blocks around it. Once the blocks are gone, you’ll find the third Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #4

After grabbing the third sphere, continue into the next area and you’ll be in a section full of cannons. Use them to propel yourself upwards and then as the area opens up, shoot yourself into the right. Use the cannon all the way to the right to then go up and you’ll be launched into a small area where the final Energy Sphere for the level is sitting.