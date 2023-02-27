Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations

Magolor is counting on Kirby and friends to fix his ship after he crash lands on Planet Popstar in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. In order to fix it, players will need to collect the five missing pieces of the ship as well as all 120 hidden Energy Spheres.

In addition to helping Magolor fix his ship, finding Energy Spheres unlocks additional side activities to do inside the broken ship which is accessible through the hub world such as challenge rooms and more. As you collect more and more Energy Spheres, make sure to check back in with the ship to see all of the additional bonuses you’ve unlocked.

There are 16 Energy Spheres total in Level 2, Raisin Ruins. Here’s how to find the first three in the area’s first level 2-1.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland |

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere in 2-1 doesn’t come until the second area of the level. Play as normal until you go through the first star door. After you do, progress until you come across a rope fuse that’s connected to a cannon. Get the Fire ability from one of the flaming wheels nearby and then use it to light the fuse. Once it’s lit, run to the cannon and jump inside it.

After the fuse lights the cannon, you’ll be shot up into the air into a secret area. In the area, you’ll find the first Energy Sphere of the level. Grab it and then return to the ground through the door on the left side.

Energy Sphere #2

Continue progressing through the level until you get to a section where you need to run away from giant rolling boulders. Eventually, you’ll get to the final section where you need to free a boulder using a small switch. Step on the switch and follow the boulder. As you do, a second boulder will start to follow behind you. Stay between the two boulders until the first one breaks and reveals the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Continue through the level after getting the second Energy Sphere until you come across a boss fight against a monkey with a hammer, Bonkers. Defeat Bonkers and then copy his ability.

Once you have the Hammer ability, head to the right until you come across the final Energy Sphere for the level. Use your hammer to break the blocks that surround it and then grab the third Energy Sphere. Once you have it, continue to the right to finish the level.