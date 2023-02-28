Grand Theft Auto V Received A Surprised Update Today

Grand Theft Auto players are likely waiting on that fabled announcement trailer highlighting the next major installment for the series. While we’re still waiting on the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, there is likely quite a few players enjoying the previously released installment Grand Theft Auto V. Today, a new update has hit the game along with its online counterpart. Players who log into the title will find that the game will take players to 1.66.

This update may have been a surprise, but it’s a welcomed one. There’s nothing new added to the game. We can go ahead and let you know now that if you’re expecting to see something new or tweaked within Los Santos, you’re out of luck. But what this update does is provide a bit more security improvements to the game. It wasn’t long ago that fans started to chime in about some real security issues that the title offered. Rockstar Games is likely making sure that their mega-hit game is still safe for players to enjoy.

While there were some general security improvements and game stability or performance tweaks, there was one issue noted to be resolved. According to the official patch notes for Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.66, players will find that Rockstar Games fixed and modified the issue players were having. Players will now be able to modify the TM-02 Khanjali, RCV, and Chernobog in their facility. So if you were running into that problem previously, this update would resolve that issue.

Again, this is mainly an update that was rolled out across console platforms along with the PC to further add some security protocols and general stability to the game performance. Meanwhile, more players are tuning into Rockstar Games’ social media accounts in hopes that a proper announcement trailer and potential gameplay footage will be unveiled for the next Grand Theft Auto installment. But so far, it’s still a waiting game as we’re not given any idea just when exactly we’ll see this game announcement hit the general public quite yet. In the meantime, you can still enjoy Grand Theft Auto V today, along with Grand Theft Auto Online. Players can enjoy the game with the latest 1.66 Update for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms.