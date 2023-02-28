Genshin Impact: Yelan Constellation Guide

Make sure you get the Yelan Constellation you want before her banner ends! Find out which Constellation is her best and what they do here.

As we enter the final phase of Genshin Impact Version 3.4, it’s time to start saying goodbye to the limited banners. For Version 3.5, we’ll be introduced to Dehya, the next 5 Star Pyro Claymore character. Running alongside her will be Cyno, with possibly the fastest rerun banner to date. Seriously, it’s been 5 months. All that being said, it’s time to save up whatever Primogems you have…or risk it all for a Constellation.

Genshin Impact: Yelan Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Yelan | Genshin Impact: Hu Tao Constellation Guide

Yelan’s best Constellation is C1 because it adds another charge to her Elemental Skill. While simple, the extra charge allows you to apply more Hydro to your enemies and provides more movement for your party.

If you want to go beyond that, C2 is a good stopping point. Beyond this, Yelan almost turns into a Main DPS, with C6 introducing a brand-new mechanic to Yelan’s playstyle. Even with C6, Yelan is still a better Sub-DPS character. So if you want to keep Yelan in the Sub-DPS category, stop at C2.

C1 – Enter the Plotters

Yelan’s Elemental Skill gains another charge. This allows you to use Yelan’s Skill twice in a row instead of just once. Think of it like Xiao’s Skill since he has two dashes built into his Skill.

The additional charge allows Yelan to apply Hydro to enemies she missed before. Or, if your handling needs some practice, it gives you another chance to do what you wanted to do.

C2 – Taking All Comers

When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it will fire an additional water arrow that deals 14% of Yelan’s Max HP as Hydro DMG. This can occur once every 1.8 seconds.

Exquisite Throw is tied to Yelan’s Elemental Burst and already consists of a coordinated attack. Essentially, C2 increases the amount of damage Yelan’s Burst can do. Also, Yelan does not need to be on the field for Exquisite Throw to apply.

C3 – Beware the Trickster’s Dice

Upon activation, Yelan’s Elemental Burst – Depth-Clarion Dice – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Bait-and-Switch

For every opponent marked by Lifeline when it explodes, all party members’ HP increases by 10% for 25 seconds. This can increase up to 40%. Ultimately, a maximum of 4 enemies affected by Lifeline will be considered for this buff.

If you stop at C4, build your team around characters who scale off of their Max HP. Yelan, Hu Tao, and Zhongli would be fantastic teammates to use.

C5 – Dealer’s Sleight

Upon activation, Yelan’s Elemental Skill – Lingering Lifeline – gains 3 levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Winner Takes All

This Constellation adds a new mechanic to Yelan’s Elemental Burst.

The Mastermind state activates after Yelan uses her Burst. It converts all of Yelan’s Normal Attacks into special Breakthrough Barbs. They will still be considered Charged Attack DMG, meaning that their power will be tied to Yelan’s Normal Attack Talent and not her Elemental Burst Talent. These Breakthrough Barbs will deal 156% of a normal Breakthrough Barb’s DMG. The Mastermind state lasts for 20 seconds and clears after Yelan fires 5 arrows.

Overall, C6 aims to improve Yelan’s viability as a Main DPS. Instead of taking her off of the field after using her Burst, C6 incentivizes you to keep her in for longer. If you want to take full advantage of the five special Breakthrough Barbs, then you’ll need a character on your team that can apply Pyro, Electro, Dendro, or Cryo off-field. This will allow you to trigger reactions while Yelan is on the field – basically, the opposite of what you would normally do with her.