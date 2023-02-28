Street Fighter 6 Developers Are Thrilled To Partner Up With Xbox

Street Fighter is an iconic fighting game franchise, and for years, fans have duked it out with some truly iconic characters. The development team over at Capcom has decided to move on with the next major installment, Street Fighter 6. The video game was unveiled to the masses, and what might have really surprised some fans is that this new upcoming installment will finally see a return to the Xbox platform. That’s right, not only will we see this game released for PlayStation and PC platforms, but Xbox players are getting a chance to join in on the fun once again.

Recently Shacknews had the chance to speak with Jackie Simmons, the Street Fighter 6 brand manager, about what’s to come. During the conversation, the topic of Street Fighter making a return to Xbox came up. According to Jackie Simmons, the development team was thrilled to have a partnership with Xbox and to bring the game to the Xbox Series X/S platform. Of course, the big component that the studio wanted to ensure fans is that accessibility is available across the various platforms. The overall goal is to make sure that this game feels and plays great no matter what platform players are enjoying the game on.

We’re really excited about having our partnership with Xbox. We’re glad that they’re back in the family. We just want to be sure that for Street Fighter 6, everyone will have accessibility for this game. That doesn’t just include just the new battle mechanics or even the control schemes, but it also includes platform accessibility. We felt like it was fitting with this turnover of a new era that we have have them also come in to the family as well. We very much look forward to having the return of our Xbox players coming back and enjoying [Street Fighter] 6. Jackie Simmons – Shacknews

Of course, there is still plenty of content fans are likely waiting to see with this installment. For instance, we know some past familiar faces are returning, but this new installment will also see new characters added into the mix. Jackie Simmons noted that this was a challenge but was thrilled to see fans’ responses from the new characters highlighted so far. This includes new fan art to even cosplay being showcased. So while it might have been a struggle to bring out new characters to a fan base that may have already had their favorite characters for years, it seems the community is embracing the additions unveiled so far.

Currently, players can expect Street Fighter 6 to launch on June 2, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and on Arcade.