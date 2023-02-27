Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations

In order to help fix Magolor’s ship, Kirby and friends need to keep an eye out for the five ship pieces that broke off it as well as the 120 hidden Energy Spheres that have been scattered across Planet Popstar in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Here’s where to find all four hidden Energy Spheres in level 2-2.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere in 2-2 doesn’t appear until partway through the level. As you play the level, you’ll eventually find some enemies that will give you the Stone ability. Use it to slide down the slopes and take out all of the enemies walking up them. As you make your way down, you’ll eventually see an area to the right of the zig-zagging slopes that has a wooden post sticking out of metal blocks. Jump over the post and then use your Stone power to push it down, clearing out the blocks and revealing a star door below.

Enter the door and you’ll find yourself in a challenge room with another wooden post on the left and the Energy Sphere on the right. Jump down to the post and then push it in. Once you do, quickly run to the right side of the area as the metal blocks clear out. As they clear, however, new blocks will appear on the right side of the area so you’ll need to outrun them in order to get the Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

Progress through the level as normal until you eventually come to a section where you need to swim through a large body of water. About halfway through it, you’ll find a star door that’s blocked off by some blocks. Watch out for enemies and then break the blocks and then enter the door.

Inside, you’ll find two bomb blocks, two enemies on the left side of the area, and the second Energy Sphere on the right. If you don’t want to deal with the enemies, break the bomb block above you and the blocks surrounding the Energy Sphere will disappear. Swim over and grab it.

Energy Spheres #3 and #4

Continue through the level until you get the ability Flare Beam that’s able to destroy the fire-breathing totem heads. Use it to destroy all of the heads as you continue forward until one breaks and reveals a star portal on the left side of the area. Hop inside.

Inside, run, swim, and fly to the right as you outrun the purple wall that chases you until you make it to a door that will lead you to an area where you have a choice between two powers: Umbrella and Whip. Grab whichever power you like and then proceed to the right. The final two Energy Spheres will appear only to be swallowed by another Sphere Doomer. Defeat the boss and then claim the final two spheres for the level.