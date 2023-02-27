The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Lands On March 7

Obsidian Entertainment is a well-known video game development studio. These folks have been around since 2003, and over the years, they have continued to deliver thrilling RPGs. To name just a few, Obsidian Entertainment brought out Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and South Park: The Stick of Truth. Of course, if you have been keeping tabs on this studio, then you might know they were picked up by Microsoft in 2018, making it another first-party studio for the Xbox umbrella.

One of the last games to hit the marketplace that made it to competitor platforms was The Outer Worlds. The video game was an action RPG that poked fun at Bethesda’s Fallout franchise. With so many players looking fondly at Obsidian Entertainment’s work with the Fallout franchise, this is a lighthearted take on another epic RPG journey with similar Fallout vibes. In this game, players were essentially awakened from a cryosleep when several years passed. Humanity is under the control of different government corporations. From there, it’s up to you how your narrative will end.

There were plenty of quests, places to explore, companions to meet, and of course, plenty of choices to make. When you were not making diplomatic choices or exploring a new planet, odds are you would end up in a new intense battle against a faction or hostile alien creatures that lurked out into the open. While the initial game launched a few years ago, at this point, a new edition has been unveiled. Players interested in The Outer Worlds with a bump up in visuals and performance enhancements might want to check out The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition.

This edition of the game was unveiled for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. It’s set to include not only several enhancements to the game’s performance and visuals but also packed with all the previously released DLC. Fortunately, those of you who already own the base game and DLC can upgrade to this edition for just $9.99. Of course, without the base game and DLC, you’ll have to pick up the game for $59.99.

Players can expect this game edition to land in the marketplace on March 7, 2023. You can even check out the new official trailer for the game edition in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, this might be worth picking up and going through, as we know a sequel is already in the works at Obsidian Entertainment. However, we’re still not sure just what exactly the studio will include in this sequel, as the game is still shrouded in mystery.