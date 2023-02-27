Gambling is a big part of Like a Dragon: Ishin! with several different minigames that see you quickly drained of your hard-earned money. One of these games of chance, however, doesn’t require any money to participate in known as the Prize Wheel, with the currency used for this game being Prize Tickets. This item is found across Kyo but isn’t just an item that can be bought and sold, so players who want to take a spin at the wheel will want to know how to get these items. This guide will explain where to find and use Prize Tickets in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How To Get And Use Prize Tickets In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

You will start finding Prize Tickets scattered around Kyo after arriving in the city during Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. These tickets are often found as an item pickup on the ground, so if you see a shimmering item on the ground you should go interact with it to pick up a Prize Ticket.

While simply picking up the Tickets found on the ground will eventually build up a decent collection, there are some vendors around the city that will reward you with Prize Tickets for shopping at their store. Some of these in the Fushimi area include the Ichikura General Store, Greengrocer, and Tasshado Pharmacy to name a few. Spending around 1000 mon at these locations will grant you a few tickets so keep an eye out for different vendors and they might thank you for your patronage with a few Prize Tickets.

How that you have Prize Tickets to spend, you can go to the vendor at the corner of Fushimi Ichibangai and Kuramachi to find a stand with a Prize Wheel. You can spend 1 Ticket to Spin the Wheel and get a reward depending on the ball that comes out.

There are 5 types of rewards that you can get, ranging from Scrap Paper at the worst tier and a Rainbow Shard at the Special tier. Once you have won every tier at least once, you will gain access to the Rare Prize Wheel, which costs you 5 Prize Tickets per spin but offers a collection of better rewards.

