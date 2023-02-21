Like a Dragon: Ishin! – How to Fish | A Well-Rounded Cast Achievement Guide

Just like all of its predecessors, Like a Dragon: Ishin! is packed to the gills with varied and fun side activities that players can lose themselves in. One of these activities is a mainstay in the franchise: Fishing! Players will want to know where to find this activity as well as how the game works, especially since it is tied to an Achievement/Trophy known as Well-Rounded Cast, which is unlocked when you catch 10 fish. This guide will show players where you can fish and how to unlock the A Well-Rounded Cast Achievement and Trophy in Like a Dragon Ishin!

How to Fish In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

You will gain access to the fishing activity when you reach Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. The start of this chapter will see Ryoma awaken in the Teradaya inn in Kyo a year following the events that lead to him leaving Tosa. Once you finished the chapter’s opening cutscene, you will be able to explore the game’s open world, starting with the Fushimi region surrounding the inn.

When it comes to fishing in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, you can look at your mak and look for “Minigames” icons on the map. Hovering over one of these icons will let you know what kind of activity this location will allow you to partake in. Look for Minigame icons near water and you will likely find one where you are able to fish. For example, the fishing location in Fushimi is right outside the Teradaya inn as shown on the map below. Depending on which kind of water you are fishing from (either River or Sea Water) will decide the types of fish you can get at a certain location. Go to any of these locations to start fishing.

Once you start the fishing minigame, you will be able to cast your line into the water. When a fish pulls on the line, you will see the lure dip into the water. When you see the red section of the lure dip into the water, you can pull the fish out of the water to capture it. Do this 10 times over the course of the entire game and you will unlock the A Well-Rounded Cast Achievement. You can get new fishing poles by visiting one of the shrines found across the game that allow you to trade Virtue for items. Players will be able to use an item called bait which can be acquired from the Baitmonger in Rakunai during the day to increase the amount of fish that can be caught at a specific location. When it comes to Bait and Fishing Poles, the better quality the better fish you will be able to catch.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for Like A Dragon: Ishin!

More Guides from Matt Villei:

Like A Dragon: Ishin! – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Rebecca’s Shotgun | Guts Shotgun Location | Cyberpunk 2077: How to Play Like David | David Martinez Build Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- DMZ Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0- Assimilate Feature Explained | How to Add Other Players to Your Squad | Dead Space Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List