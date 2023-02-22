Just like the majority of the previous Like a Dragon/Yakuza titles, Like a Dragon: Ishin! sees your character, Sakamoto Ryoma, come with a collection of different Fighting Styles that you can switch between when battling the many enemies you will come across in Tosa and Kyo. Each of these combat types comes with its own benefits and cons and are varied from one another so it might take some time to truly grasp the intricacies of each style before you master each one. While you are leveling up each style and getting a hang of them, it is important to understand the basics of each one. This guide will provide a breakdown of each Fighting Style in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Fighting Styles Explained In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

There are a total of 4 Fighting Styles in Like a Dragon: Ishin! with each one focusing on a different aspect of fighting. Below you will find full explanations and descriptions of each one.

Brawler:

Unlocked at the start of the game. Default Style.

Description: A style for the brave or desperate. Parry attacks from all directions, then utilize ancient martial arts or objects in the environment to punish your enemies.

The starting style and one that is the most familiar to the Kiryu-led titles in the series, Brawler focuses on barehanded combat and using your surroundings to your advantage. Coming with both a Light and Heavy Attack, the Light Attack is able to be strung together in a combo that can be ended off with a Heavy which changes depending on where in the string you decide to use it. If happen to find some sort of item in the environment that can be used as a weapon, you can pick it up when in this style and use it against your foes. The style also comes with a Block and Parry, with the latter giving you temporary invincibility after being performed successfully. The tradeoff is that you cannot block enemy blades or bullets but any other weapon can be blocked and parried as well.

Swordsman:

Unlocked after talking to Yoshida Toyo, Ryoma’s father, in the Kengoshi Schoolhouse.

Description: A timeless and deadly style. Swordman’s balance of offense and defense is well suited for one-on-one duels and general combat alike.

As the name would suggest, Swordsman sees Ryoma brandishing a blade. Similar to Brawler, this style comes with Light and Heavy Attacks where the Light Attacks can be chained together and ended with a Heavy Attack that is dictated by what point in the combo the move is used. What is unique to this style is the Charged Finishing Blow move, which will give you a new powerful attack if you decide to hold and release the Heavy Attack in a combo rather than just pressing it. While much slower than any of the other styles, this can pay off in massive damage. You can also block all attacks that come your way in this style, though the parry isn’t as effective as Brawler’s and doesn’t grant you the same invincibility. Instead of being able to pick up weapons from the environment, you instead get the Summer Rainfall move, which will allow you to break an enemy’s guard and continue your attack.

Gunman:

Unlocked after talking to Ryoma’s brother Takechi Hanpeita at the Loyalist Party Dojo.

Description: The sharpshooter’s style. Ditch the close combat and pick off your opponents from afar, leaving you without a scratch and them howling in pain.

Trade out the up-and-close sword for the long-ranged pistol. This style sees Ryoma using a pistol with no striking but does retain the ability to block attacks, though it has no parry and is similar to Brawler since it can’t defend against enemy blades and bullets. The Light Attack doesn’t consume any ammo and can be interrupted by Heavy Attacks that will consume unique ammo. There are multiple ammo types that can be switched out to make your gun’s Heavy Attack have different effects.

Wild Dancer:

Unlocked at the same time as Gunsman.

Description: A style that merges East and West. With sword out and pistol held aloft, rip through wide swaths of enemies at blazing speed.

The final style takes two of the primary weapons of the other styles and puts them together. Wild Dancer lets you wield both a sword and pistol at the same time and is easily the most fluent and quick style of the four. The Light and Heavy Attacks are replaced with the sword and gun attacks respectively, and just like the Light and Heavy Attacks, you can end your sword attacks with a gun attack. The main attractions for this stance are the Phoenix Frenzy attack and the dodge mechanic. The Phoenix Frenzy is a quick-striking combo string that hits three times and is a great crowd-control move. While all the other styles have a dodge move, Wild Dancer’s dodge is quick and also functions as a combo reset, allowing you to end any string of combos to immediately start a new one. You will be forced to really utilize this freedom of movement since unlike all the other styles, Wild Dancer has no blocking ability, leaving you the most valuable to enemy attacks.

With all of these styles at your disposal, you will be able to level up each style, each one coming with its own skills that can be upgraded with Soul Orbs that are acquired when leveled up. As the game goes on, you will flesh out each of these styles to be the ultimate fighter to lead the revolution in Kyo!

