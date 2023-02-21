Diablo IV Video Highlights The World of Sanctuary

Diablo fans are getting ready for the next major installment to release into the marketplace. Players have been waiting on Diablo IV for quite a while, and we’re gearing up for its release here shortly. While we still have just a few more months ahead of us, a new video highlight upload might help showcase a bit more of what to expect. Today thanks to the official Diablo YouTube channel, a new video highlights the world of Sanctuary. Here’s a taste of what we can expect to find when we begin our epic journey.

The world of Sanctuary is the setting of Diablo IV, where the developers quickly note their intentions on a darker journey. It looks like the development team wanted to tap into the inspirations that went into creating Diablo II in particular. So you can expect darker regions, albeit they will be more diverse. Each region should feel unique, whether it’s swampy marshes, bone-dry deserts, to mountainous terrains. Likewise, the studio wanted each place to feel as if it belonged, making it feel like the biomes play a part in not only each other but the designs of their various dungeons within them.

Meanwhile, in these regions, players will be able to uncover different towns. These towns will act as hubs that allow players to meet, manage inventory, or take on other quests. While on the subject of quests, it’s noted that the developers wanted to have a variety of different pacing to keep quests feeling fresh. For example, you might have long narrative-driven side quests and relatively short quests. But you don’t have to just rely on quests to keep your interest.

As you explore this world, there is plenty of events to boss battles to take part in. You just have to keep an eye out for them as they pop up in the world. As mentioned, you don’t have long before you can get your hands on Diablo IV. Players can expect Diablo IV to release on June 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the new video highlight embedded above.