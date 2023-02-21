Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Olaf

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently had an update bringing us more of the characters like Olaf. Not only that but he is the staple of Frozen Height which holds the place for many of the Frozen characters. In order to have him join your valley, you have to save Frozen Heights from what seems to be an eternal blizzard and today we will be showing you exactly how to do so.

How To Unlock Olaf

There is a cave which we saw Olaf in when the promtional art for the third update was posted, it has large blue circular design on the stone doors. This is where we will begin. Frozen Heights will need to be unlocked which costs 10,000 Dreamlight and once you enter in the area, you will see a very thick snowstorm. Merlin, of course, will send you straight into the storm, and from there you will want to head to the northern cliff and find the door that is keeping Olaf trapped away from the entering the valley.

After entering, you will finally meet Olaf where he has been trapped by the Forgotten. But first, before he can come back home, some Scary Squrriels have stoled his nose and his buttons on his snowman body. You will need to chase down these squirrels throughout the Frozen Heights and get Olaf his carrot and buttons back. There will be a trial of purple smoke around them whereever they were last. You won’t be able to befriend these Scary Squirrels unfortunately.

Once you’ve caught all the squirrels you can return to Olaf with his nose and buttons. Now, he doesn’t have his arms…which he will telll you he thinks are with the area’s Orb. After talking with both Olaf and Merlin, they will help you learn that water sseems to have memory. You will now need to pour water on certain areas with he Watering Can, you will then see icy recreations of the Forgotten orb that stolen Olaf’s arms and how it went through a dark portal.

As you can see, getting Olaf is a bit more tricky than some of the other characters we’ve unlocked. You will then need to craft some Dreamlight Prism, but you will need to find the missing gems from the pedestals in the study. They are Amethyst gems from the Frozen Heights or the Forgotten Lands, also a Emerald from the Forest of Valor or Glade of Trust, and finally a Citrine from Glade of Trust of Sunlit Plateau. Once you’ve collected all these gems, you will need to go through a few more scenes with Olaf before you will be able to restore the Pillar in Frozen Heights.

And as always, once the Pillar has been restored, and the blizzard has cleared, you will now have a conversation with Olaf which will end the quest and then he will be joining your valley! You will also see an adorable hug scene where you avatar gives Olaf a hug…be sure to snap a screenshot as that is something you will want to hold onto.