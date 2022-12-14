Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Make Hot Cocoa

Yet Another exciting meal recipe to make this holiday season on Disney Dreamlight Valley – Hot Cocoa! Today we will be breaking down the ingredients needed to make some hot chocolate for all of you and your Disney villagers to keep warm this winter and sip around the fire. This meal only requires three items and will make a three-star meal out of Hot Cocoa.

How To Make Hot Chocolate

Trying to figure out exactly which items are needed to make a certain recipe is not easy so we are going to make it easy for you. You can make this meal as a gift or for a meal in Remy’s restaurant, maybe as part of a quest or just to continue completing your meal collection. This will be a really good gift to give to keep your villagers warm during the winter.

Milk

Cocoa Beans

Sugarcane

How To Find The Ingredients

Milk – You can purchase milk from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins.

– You can purchase milk from Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins. Cocoa Beans – this can be found also in Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust biome for 75 Star Coins. If you don’t want to buy them, you can easily pick them up from the two locations as well.

– this can be found also in Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust biome for 75 Star Coins. If you don’t want to buy them, you can easily pick them up from the two locations as well. Sugarcane – you can also buy sugarcane seeds from his stall on Dazzle Beach but you will have to plant and grow them which will take a short bit.

These ingredients are easy to get…although you will have to unlock Sunlit Plateau or Glade of Trust to be able to get Cocoa Beans.

Be sure to check out our other guides for making festive Christmas meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley like how to make a Gingerbread house. We hope you have an enjoyable time making fruitcakes for both yourself and your villagers. You can download Disney Dreamlight Valley on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass. The Festive Star Path runs in Disney Dreamlight Valley from December 6, 2022, to January 26, 2023, which gives you enough time to unlock the rewards