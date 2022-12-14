Hogwarts Legacy Showcase Highlights Magical Beasts, Room of Requirement & More

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated video game titles hitting the marketplace in 2023. This year we have seen some gameplay footage highting what players can expect when the title officially drops. If you don’t recall, we just had one of these showcases last month, where the development team highlighted a few new areas of the game. First, we were introduced to the character creation, then a stroll around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Then to top it off, we were given a look into the combat mechanic system. Today, the development team offered another look at Hogwarts Legacy.

Today the showcase highlighted a few more areas of the gameplay experience players can dive into. For instance, fans that want to fly around on a broomstick will be able to. You can also pick up multiple broomstick designs, but they are only cosmetics. So when selecting a broomstick, there won’t be any variations in terms of stats when comparing them to each other. With that said, the developers noted that you could further enhance your broomsticks with different upgrades.

Likewise, it doesn’t look like broomsticks will be the only thing you can use to traverse around the outskirts of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Instead, you can also find that there are mounts like the Hippogriff that a player can use to fly around on. While on the subject of mounts, we know that players can also aid beasts and protect them from their own potential dangers in the wild.

Additionally, during the stream, developers showed us more combat mechanics, such as players dealing with cooldowns for spells. You can even participate in different combat arenas where you’ll face against a slew of enemies. Another element that the developers opted to showcase was The Room of Requirement. We know that players will be able to customize this area and give it a look that best suits their personalities within the game. You can also use it to work on areas such as growing plants or further investigating a gear piece with hidden traits attached.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, we know that the game was pushed back for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. Those specific platforms will receive the game on April 4, 2023.

