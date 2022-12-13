Hogwarts Legacy Goes Gold and Launches on April 4 for Past Gen Consoles

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has finally announced the past gen official release dates for the anticipated game set in the Harry Potter universe. Players will be able to get their hands on it beginning on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nintendo Switch players will have to wait until July 24. Meanwhile, the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S version of the game has gone gold.

For those who don’t know the industry lingo, when a game has “gone gold” that means the studio has finalized the version of the game ready for release. Although saying a game has “gone gold” doesn’t have the same impact it once did in a world of day one patches and constant updates. But this means that barring anything unexpected, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PC and current gen consoles (not including the Nintendo Switch) on its intended February 10 release date.

In regards to going gold, the team behind the Hogwarts Legacy WB Games Avalanche had this to say:

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest game set in the Harry Potter universe and takes place nearly a hundred years prior. Players are given the opportunity to create their own Hogwarts story in the late 1800s with their own customizable character and an open world story that allows them to join any house they please. Gone are the days when players are stuck to the canon and characters of the original books, we can finally be a Hufflepuff!

Hype surrounding the game has been ramping up as we close in on its release. There’s still plenty of details left for the developers to share, but we’re quickly closing in to the time they lay all their cards on the table.

