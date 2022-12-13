Death Stranding 2 Is Using MetaHuman Technology

The Game Awards just wrapped this year. This event is one of the last major showcases for gamers to tune into. Not only do we get to celebrate the different achievements from this year in the video game industry, but we also have new game reveals. Each year comes with a slew of world premieres which is full of thrilling surprises. From new IPs to new installments to already beloved franchises. One of the big reveals during the event came from Kojima Productions.

Death Stranding 2 was unveiled to the masses, and with it came a teaser trailer. There are a lot of questions left unanswered. But at least we know that the next major game release from Kojima Productions will be the continuation of 2019’s Death Stranding. What you might have missed from its initial reveal trailer was the fact that the team over at Kojima Productions is using MetaHuman technology.

This technology is being incorporated into the Decima engine, and it should make developing the character designs a bit easier. Overall, MetaHuman is a cloud-based app that allows developers to create highly realistic human characters in minutes. Of course, we’re still waiting to see even more character designs with Death Stranding 2, as the game was only just revealed this past week.

Kojima Productions is currently unveiled that they are bringing out Death Stranding 2, but we’re certainly interested if there’s another IP being revealed soon. There were plenty of rumors and speculation about a new game coming from the team in partnership with Xbox. But so far, we have yet to see anything officially unveiled. So far, since Hideo Kojima departed from Konami and started his own independent development studio, Kojima Productions have only brought out the Death Stranding IP.

Currently, we’re left waiting to see more about what the premise of Death Stranding 2 will offer. Likewise, we don’t have a release date on just when the game will hit the marketplace. But in the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Death Stranding 2 in the video we have embedded above. Likewise, if you haven’t played the original Death Stranding, the game is available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. You can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the title within the video we have below.

