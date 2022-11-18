Hogwarts Legacy Developers Reaffirms Players Will Meet Many Classmates

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game that players can’t wait to get their hands on. However, we still have to wait a bit longer before we can play it ourselves. As a result, fans will have to make do with the different marketing materials launched to showcase what is in store for them. Today, the development team behind Hogwarts Legacy offered a bio of one of the many classmates you’ll meet along your journey.

Today, the tweet that went out from the official Twitter account of Hogwarts Legacy focuses on the classmate Amit Thakkar. This is a member of Ravenclaw who is aspiring to be a brilliant wizarding historian. While he will typically keep his head in telescopes monitoring the stars above, Amit is known to leap into a battle when a friend is in need. We’re not sure if Amit will have a side quest or two to complete. However, it’s noted that this is just one of the several students that we’ll see at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There are bound to be plenty of characters who will aid us in a quest or plea for our help.

You will meet many classmates from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and yes, even Ravenclaw. The Astronomy loving Amit is just one of those classmates. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/eJsaz4MkzT — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 18, 2022

Recently, the folks behind Hogwarts Legacy highlighted a gameplay showcase. This showcase offered a few notable details about what we can expect. For instance, the developers showcased combat and how players can toggle between different spells on the fly. Likewise, there’s a big map waiting for you to explore. Every hallway and room is unique, which should help give players a sense of how massive Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is and allow them to better understand where to head if they wander around the school.

Additionally, it’s a game that aims to make your character feel unique. As a result, there is a character customization option right from the start of the game. You’ll make up your character to your liking before starting off on your journey. Finally, it’s worth pointing out that the gameplay showcase only highlights the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But we do know that the next showcase will help give some insight as to what is waiting for them beyond the school grounds.

As for when you can play the game, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on Nintendo Switch will receive the game sometime later on.

Source