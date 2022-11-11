Hogwarts Legacy’s Next Showcase Will Look At What’s Beyond The School Grounds

Easily one of the more anticipated games coming out in 2023 is Hogwarts Legacy. We’re eager to dive into the game and partake in our own story as a witch or wizards. Today we got a lengthy showcase of the game. While the showcase offered several location visits around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, there are even more places to visit off school grounds. Unfortunately, we were not given a look at those areas quite yet. But that doesn’t mean a showcase isn’t already planned for it.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world experience. You’ll get to explore Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry freely. Outside of simply exploring the school, you’ll come across different individuals who might need a hand to complete a task. So we’re bound to be playing Hogwarts Legacy for a good little while after its release. But that’s not the only location we’ll likely take quests from. We know that there are areas outside of the school grounds for players to explore. That’s the next showcase that the development studio at Avalanche Software will be taking viewers.

At the very end of the gameplay showcase, the development team brought viewers to the outskirt of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Here we get the slightest peek of what wonders are waiting to be uncovered when the game officially drops. Fortunately, a few of those areas will be looked at prior to the title’s launch, so we’re left waiting to hear about Avalanche Software’s next showcase stream or trailer drop. Regardless, if you missed out on the gameplay showcase, it’s well worth the watch if you’re interested in Hogwarts Legacy.

We have a complete breakdown along with the showcase video right here. Overall, we’re given a look into a few areas of the game. First, we have the character creation system, which doesn’t feature a house to start your game within. Instead, it looks like you will be placed within a house in another means, which we’re still waiting to hear more about. However, beyond character creation, we have a small tour of Hogwarts, some interactions with characters, insight into the UI HUD, and lastly, some combat mechanics.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long of a wait to endure before we can dive into this game ourselves. As it stands right now, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on Nintendo Switch are said to receive the game later on.

