New Rainbow Six Siege Map Announced Via Fancy Trailer

What the new map will look like on Rainbow Six Siege

The introduction of new maps in first-person shooter games is like gold dust to gamers; a chance to explore a brand-new area while killing the enemy as many times as you can is an opportunity not to be passed on. And on that note, it has just been announced that a new Rainbow Six Siege map has been revealed, and in the form of a fancy trailer as well.

The trailer for the new Rainbow Six Siege map

The new Rainbow Six Siege map is called Nighthaven Labs, and it looks amazing as well. As you can see in the video above, we are taken on a tour of the whole map, as we get an insight into every room, corridor, garden, and any open space really, as well as a look at a giant tiltrotor-like aircraft in the middle of the map, and some creepy looking prototype soldiers that are spotted in various places. The map is meant to be the headquarters of a private military company, Nighthaven, which is located in Singapore.

Despite Ubisoft first announcing it for Y7S3, the developers decided to push it back to Y7S4. It means that players will only have to wait a few more weeks before they can enjoy this map to its fullest. And not only that because this new map is being introduced due to Ubisoft adding an upcoming operation as well. Dubbed ‘Operation Solar Raid,’ this new event is set to bring various features and improvements to the game, as well as introduce a new ranked system called Ranked 2.0, plus the new map mentioned above. It is unknown how the game mode will look after the launch of the operation, but the change has been highly awaited by the community that still plays the game.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has had a bit of a turbulent life since it was released back in 2015. Overall, the game received a positive reception and was praised for its excellent multiplayer aspect that focused more on tactics rather than all-out carnage. However, it was criticized for its progression system and a huge lack of content. But in the years that passed, Ubisoft made it their mission to add several packages of free downloadable content, and the game saw a massive uplift in sales and activity. The change in fortunes has been so dramatic that some people are calling it one of the best multiplayer games in the modern market, and that is thanks to the post-launch updates.

The full reveal of the new operation and map will be revealed on November 21 and will be available to play soon after that, so stay tuned.

