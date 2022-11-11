Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Arkham’s Batman, Passes Away Age 66

Today brings the world some of the saddest news that impacts the worlds of video games, and animation – Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, has sadly passed away, aged 66.

Conroy has been a fixture of the DC Universe for decades, having debuted as Batman in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, going on to be the one consistency across the Batman universe’s various reboots and revitalisations. Conroy was a big part of the video game landscape as well, assuming the role of Batman in 1994’s Sega version of The Adventures of Batman & Robin, before continuing on in the role of Batman in 2001’s Batman Vengeance, 2003’s Batman: Rise of Sin Tsu, and then being the central figure in the Rocksteady development Batman: Arkham universe, which kicked off with 2008’s Batman: Arkham Asylum. From here Conroy was involved in almost all Batman-related projects in the video game realm including, DC Universe Online, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Lego Super-Villains, and 2022’s Super Smash Bros-like Multiversus. Outside of Batman, Conroy had also made appearances in Naughty Dog’s Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Remedy’s Max Payne 2: The Fall Of Max Payne, Crusaders of Might & Magic for 3DO, and Lords Of Everquest for Sony Online Entertainment.

The news was broken to the world by Diane Pershing, Conroy’s Batman: The Animated Series co-star, who said,

Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world. Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester who plays Robin another with me and and Tara Strong who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons. And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did our panels. RIP, friend.

As the world learned of the news, others who have collaborated with Conroy also expressed their sorrow over the news.

I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

Video game figures, such as Netherealm’s Ed Boon, the genius behind the Injustice games also expressed their sadness following the news.

So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games.



So iconic. What a loss. RIP 🙁 pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022

Conroy was to play Thomas Wayne in the upcoming series, Batman: Caped Crusader, but right now, there has been no word on whether his role was completed or whether his role will need to be recast.

On behalf of everyone at Gameranx, thank you Kevin Conroy for your years of work, the love you’ve given your fans, and we send our sympathies to his loved ones who undoubtedly hurting right now.

