343 Industries Explains Why Halo Infinite’s Forge Mode Requires An Internet Connection

There’s a ton of excitement around Halo Infinite’s Forge mode. Unfortunately, the game mode took a good little while before it was readily available for players to partake in. Fortunately, that wait is now over, and you can dive into the mode. For those who might not be aware, Forge is a level editor which has proven popular with the community fanbase since its release in Halo 3. However, you might be a bit surprised that when the new iteration of Halo’s Forge mode was released for Halo Infinite, it came packed with an internet connection requirement.

While it might be a shock, there are a few reasons as to why 343 Industries requires an internet connection. For starters, it’s simply a faster means to process the creations. Called the map baking process, the server will handle generating chunks of data from lighting, nav mesh, audio, to reflection volumes. That would save users plenty of time when crafting their projects. But it’s also a means to allow groups of players to enjoy crafting their creations without relying on the Fireteam leader staying online. This ultimately means that if you start up Forge mode, then you can still exit the game while your party connected to the map can continue progressing with the builds.

We've seen a lot of discussion around why Forge relies on an online connection. Here are some key reasons for this. Thanks for reading and keep the feedback coming! 👊⚒️ pic.twitter.com/4HP6P1R304 — Forge Lord (@MichaelSchorr) November 10, 2022

That’s not all, either. Another main reason why the Forge mode this time around is connected online is due to saved content coming from the server. A protection barrier is placed to refrain from any malicious data being added to the map data. In addition, eliminating players’ ability to tweak a map creation offline could help save unsuspecting players from downloading unofficial content. Regardless, there seems to be quite a bit of enjoyment from playing within the Forge mode right now. For instance, we noticed that there was a classic Halo map brought back into the game thanks to a Forge mode build.

Again, if you’re unfamiliar with Forge mode, this is a level editor that first got its start back in Halo 3. Since then, the map-level editor has continued to thrive with new content and features. Players can now build, script, add bots, adjust lighting, audio, and share their creations for other players to enjoy. Right now, Forge mode is in a beta version for Halo Infinite. However, as time passes and 343 Industries tweaks things, we should see an official version roll out soon.

