Halo Infinite Players Can Play Blood Gulch Thanks To Forge Mode

Halo Infinite players have finally gotten their hands on Forge mode thanks to the Winter update that dropped. The mode was highly anticipated and is currently in beta, so it might be a good little while before all the kinks are worked out. Regardless, it didn’t take players very long before they got to work on delivering some incredible maps. One of the early big hitters for Halo Infinite, thanks to the Forge mode, comes in the form of Blood Gulch. Unfortunately, it’s not necessarily called that now, as the map you’ll want to take into account is the map redubbed name Coagulation. This was a big deal for the community as it’s an iconic map for the Halo franchise. After all, it’s a map that’s been around since the first installment of Halo, Halo: Combat Evolved.

Since its 2001 debut in Halo: Combat Evolved, fans have enjoyed duking it out within the map. The developers also brought the map back in Halo 2 through a rename of Coagulation. But its legacy continued with Halo: Reach, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and some spiritual successor maps in Halo 3, Halo 4, Halo Wars, and Halo 5. You might even remember some classic Red vs. Blue content made within the map if you’re old school. But since the release of Halo Infinite, we have yet to receive the classic map.

Fortunately, there have been some crafty players that took to Forge mode instantly. The creator credited for the Coagulation map creation is Epsilon Church. This is something you can download and enjoy right now across a couple of game modes. This map creation is said to work with Capture The Flag and Team Slayer. But you’ll also see the Epsilon Church make some changes to the map as it’s still a new creation. For instance, taking to Twitter, Epsilon noted a few areas that they are still tweaking.

Areas that are still being worked on right now are weapon spawns along with player spawns. So if you’re finding the map to be janky right now, it should be cleared up shortly. However, it’s still quite the creation, and just one of countless maps to likely get picked up and played by the community. With Forge mode being available, there are bound to be more classic map creations and new thrilling designs to make for great competitive multiplayer matches. The Coagulation mode has been played over two thousand times in the past few days since its release. You can, of course, check out the records for the map at the official Halo Waypoint website.

Also I'm still refining weapon spawns and player spawns, so it might be a bit janky right now — Church (@epsilon_church_) November 9, 2022

Currently, Halo Infinite is available for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, the multiplayer component of Halo infinite is free-to-play.

Source