Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Getting Digital Showcase Next Week

Monster Hunter Rise was first announced for the Nintendo Switch many years ago, and when it came out in 2021, it was an instant hit, one that was bolstered by its PC release the following year. The title blended the beloved hunting mechanics of the previous titles with a new world to roam in, new mechanics to use, and so on. Then, to help expand the game even further, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was released. The massive DLC expansion gave players even more lands to roam, monsters to hunt, and a story to tie it all together. The expansion has also been very successful, with over 4 million copies sold, and those numbers continue to grow.

To help sell people on why they should get the expansion, Capcom gave free updates for those who purchased the title. These updates wouldn’t be simple enough to provide you with new clothes or weapons to craft. Instead, the free updates would expand the world and provide you with loads of new content every time. To that end, Capcom has announced that on the 16th, a digital event will go down that’ll reveal further details on the 3rd free title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The event will be “hosted” by the character Dame Fiorayne. She promises that there will be new information on the monsters you’ll get to fight, the newly updated gameplay systems you’ll partake in, and the game’s future via a roadmap. The trailer for the event can be viewed below.

No doubt fans will be happy about announcing a new digital event. After all, it will give the release date for the free update on top of everything else, which makes it newsworthy. But they’re also happy that Capcom is keeping true to their word about the updates for the game and its DLC. As noted, the game has been a major success for Capcom, and it’s only fair that they keep things rolling at a fair clip.

The real question is whether another expansion of this scope will come in the future. Capcom knows that the Monster Hunter franchise can last many years based solely on DLC content, and given the success of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, it would make sense for them to start planning what will come after the free updates run their course.

No matter what, new content is coming soon, and that’s something to be grateful for.

Source: YouTube