Massive Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Posted

We’re eight days away from the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and fans are hyped with every passing moment that leads us closer to their arrival. Gen 9 has made many promises, and as a result, many are curious about what they will be. Will they be everything that The Pokemon Company has alluded to? Or, like with Gen 8, will it be a step forward but not the full step many hoped it’d be? There are still many unknowns with the games, which many fans appreciate. But that also means many leaks about the games, which people don’t enjoy.

Fear not. We won’t post the leaks ourselves. However, it does need to be noted that certain gaming leak sites and social media handles have posted a combined list of all the leaked Pokemon that are presumably going to be in Gen 9. While we can’t independently confirm these are real, past history with the franchise shows that these leaks are often entirely accurate. So if you’re hoping not to have any of these Pokemon and their evolutions leaked to you, you should take precautions to stay out of their view.

Sadly, the Pokemon Company has been trying to prevent this, yet they’ve failed. Not because of their lax security, mind you. After what happened with the leaks for Gen 8 and Pokemon Legends Arceus, the team tried to button down everything to prevent leaks. But, as all snakes do, they slithered their way into the places where they could find the information and leaked it out.

We do need to note that while we didn’t look at the leaks, as we’re also trying to maintain our surprise for the game, we will note that it didn’t leak every Pokemon that will be in Gen 9. There were a couple of dozen images shown, but they didn’t appear to be the 100+ Pokemon that are going to be in the region. Then again, we could be wrong, and it might be the complete list. In times like this, it’s best to be safe than sorry and just avoid all the leaks out there.

Speaking more positively, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been doing well in getting people excited for the release. Between the trailers, insights into the deeper story and open-world aesthetic, and more, players are intrigued by what will be in the titles when they arrive on November 18th.

Note: the source link below goes to the links, don’t click it unless you want to see it!

Source: Twitter