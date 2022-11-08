New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Outline More of “Past and Future” Storylines

Many people noticed that the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a “past and present” theme in many parts of the game. For example, the game has two professors for the first time—one for each title, Sada and Turo. Sada looks like a cavewoman, complete with fanged teeth. Turo has a more futuristic look, which helps seal the effect. Then, there are the legendary Pokemon in Koraidon and Miraidon. The former translates to “ancient,” while the other means “future.” You can even tell by the Pokemon’s looks that they have a “past versus future” way about them, even in how they run!

Fast forward to now, and we have yet another example from the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran blind many, many, including us, noticed a key section of the trailer that showcased two brand-new Pokemon. They weren’t named in the trailer, but some new details were released about them afterward.

First, you might have noticed that they look like the Johto Pokemon Dophan, but there’s more to it than that. The two Pokemon are tied to the “Path of Legends” storyline in the game. Arven, a student at the academy you go to, is on that path and has a book that gives him information on said path and what they might encounter. Insiders have pointed out that the book changes depending on which game you’re in, and the Pokemon you meet along the path are different, including the Donphan-like creature.

If you’re playing in the “past” game, you’ll hear about the Great Tusk. But if you’re playing the “future” game, you’ll hear about the Iron Treads.

The latest Pokémon Scarlet/Violet trailer has revealed two "Past" and "Future" Pokémon: Great Tusk and Iron Treads.



They appear to be related to Donphan. pic.twitter.com/G0vGpn2fao — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 8, 2022

Not only are they legendary Pokemon in their own right, but they also paint a grim picture of what happens if you mess with them. For example, with the Great Tusk, here’s what it did to another Pokemon Trainer:

“The book describes how this savage monster attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers.”

That’s right, this is a Pokemon that basically killed someone who got too close to it, and this might be a Pokemon you encounter on the Path of Legends route.

The question remains, what’s the story that will connect these “past and future” themes together? Will this be a case where you need to play both games to get the full story? You’ll find out when the titles arrive on the 18th!

Source: Twitter