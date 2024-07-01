Dragon’s Dogma 2 Has Free Trial Going On

Try it out, see if it works for you.

While we’re entering a more lax period of 2024 right now, at least before a slew of other games drop as the end of the year draws ever closer, we can look back and realize just how grand the opening few months of 2024 were for gaming kind. After all, the titles that were released came from multiple companies and featured all sorts of genres to partake in. There were courtroom dramas, fighting games, a dual tale about former Yakuza members trying to make a new life for themselves, and, of course, an RPG remake. Oh, Dragon’s Dogma 2 was there as well, wasn’t it?

Don’t worry; we didn’t really forget, but some of you might not have had the chance or time to try the game for yourselves while being inundated with other titles to play. Many of the games we highlighted weren’t short, and that meant you had to grind your way through certain titles just to get to the next one that came out next or before. Thankfully, if you never got to try the long-gestating RPG sequel, Capcom is here to help, as they’ve made a free trial for the game across multiple systems that you can enjoy right now. Then, if you decide to buy the game while the trial is still ongoing, the game is 20% off! That’s a bargain.

Currently, it’s the Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game that have the free trial, and you can get the links to all of them via the Capcom website. Here’s what Capcom had to say about their title:

“In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will customize your main character; the Arisen, as well as the appearance and inclination of your companion; your Main Pawn. To use your playable hours fully on adventuring, we recommend creating your Arisen and Main Pawn in advance using the free “Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage”.

To its credit, the game is deep with possibilities, including having a massive character creator system that’ll allow you to be who and what you want to be, while also dictating what you want your Pawns to be in the game!

Whether you realize it or not, the title has a massive amount of things for you to partake in, including numerous quests, monsters to fight, Pawns to bring to your side, and more! So try out the game and see if it’s worth your while! You have until July 17th-18th to do so.