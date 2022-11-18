Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Plagued With Launch Day Performance Issues

Although the hype has been very real for the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it looks as though launch day woes have come calling. The game only launched today but already many players have taken to social media to express frustration and disappointment due to a number of performance issues and bugs.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were finally released today after months of excitement. Nintendo showcased a gameplay trailer earlier this week which shows off the title’s new approach to open-world gameplay. Ever since, it’s fair to say that the two titles have been highly anticipated, so today’s performance problems have really created a lot of dissatisfaction amongst its core audience of players. Anyhow, you can check out the gameplay overview right here if you’re still deciding whether or not to take the plunge with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s clear that the latest set of Pokemon adventures has clearly taken the gaming world by storm in terms of demand. However, an array of technical glitches, problems with lag and problematic graphics have so far left a lot of players feeling distinctly underwhelmed. In some cases, the game has reportedly caused players to feel unwell, with some users on Reddit claiming they had to actually stop playing to ease nausea and headaches caused by the game.

Some players have been surprised by the game’s low texture quality alongside colour and lighting issues. Coupled with this is a surprising amount of game lag, all of which have left some players feeling incredibly short-changed. Poor performance at launch has been something that’s created problems for a number of games over the past few years, but there seems to be a genuine level of surprise to see this happening with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some players have reported issues with their character falling through the ground, the game crashing and game-halting framerate drops. It’s definitely far from the smooth launch that Game Freak and Nintendo will have been hoping for.

It seems as though the game’s performance problems are currently at risk of overshadowing its actual storyline and adventures, which is a real shame. Regardless, it’s still very early days for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Hopefully, these issues can be addressed sooner rather than later in a post-launch patch. It’d be wise for Game Freak and Nintendo to get onto that before the public outcry gets much louder.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are both available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

