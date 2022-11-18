Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Now On Nintendo Switch

Today is finally the day! Yet another exciting one for Pokémon fans alike. Today Pokémon Scarlet/Violet was released, being available to buy both digitally and physically where Nintendo Switch games are sold. This is the latest installment to the Pokémon franchise and the series on the Nintendo Switch. Many fans are out today picking between the games, so far from my own research, I’ve seen more people getting Scarlet…but I will purchase Violet.

In this new installment of Pokémon, you can catch, battle, and train different Pokémon throughout the Paldea Region, which is filled with lots of land, lakes that you can go in, mountains, and even wastelands. Of course, there are also many small towns and cities. You don’t have to stress about exploring the whole world right away, you can explore it at your own pace as you collect and trade Pokémon. You can even ride on form-shifting Legendary Pokémon also known as Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. You can also choose between either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly to be your first partner Pokémon right before you set off on your journey through the Paldea.

There isn’t really a perfect path for your adventure that you have to follow, instead, you can freely explore at your own pace and don’t have to do anything by any plan. You will be able to challenge Gyms in different locations and aim to achieve the Champion Rank. Then, on the Path of Legends, where you take on gigantic Titan Pokémon that can guard rare ingredients which you can use. Another thing is in Starfall Street, you’ll be able to use a new Auto-Battle feature to take on Team Star grunts from your school so that you can reach their boss.

Pokémon Company Banning Players

Pokémon has recently made a statement on their official website called “response to users using illegally modified date.” The company has gone on to state that players who are trading modified data could be suspended from the main Pokémon games or some of its storage services like Pokémon Home. Pokémon Home is a place where you can easily store Pokémon from many of its different mainstream games.

These restrictions will either be limited or indefinite says the company, depending on the situation, and also, non of the money spent will be refunded, for example, the Pokémon Home Premium plan, for those suspended. For those players who have received modified Pokémon in trades and end up trading them to other players without knowing or realizing that the Pokémon is modified, The Pokémon Company has said they will only take action against players found to be trading modified data deliberately.

Source.