Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Confirms Return Of Fan-Favorite Characters?

There were many reasons that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by Respawn Entertainment was a massive hit with gamers and critics. First, the game had a very good look to it. It felt like it belonged on the then-current generation of systems. Second, the gameplay was tight and presented a challenge many gamers appreciated. It also featured an outstanding balance in providing Force powers and lightsaber moves. Finally, the story had a great many characters that fans connected with. The biggest one was protagonist Cal Kestis, but there were others on the Mantis that many enjoyed. That’s why many are hoping they’ll come back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

As you all know, the game got a new trailer at The Game Awards that showed Cal Kestis five years after the events of the previous title. But while the game’s trailer offered a lot of intrigue regarding what might be coming, many fans noted that only one of the Mantis crew showed up in any capacity. The other two members in, Greez and Merrin, weren’t present. That worried many fans as they really liked those characters.

Greez was the pilot/owner of the Mantis and someone in whom Cal’s mentor, Cere, had great trust. He was trying to atone for his gambling past, and by the end of the first game, he dedicated himself to the mission the others were a part of. As for Merrin, she was the last Nightsister on Dathomir, and through Cal, she was able to leave her home and start a new life on the Mantis. Many feel that Cal and Merrin may have a relationship brewing, and they want that to be expanded in the next game.

The good news is that other fans were so desperate to figure out if the characters would be in the game that they went to the IMDB page for the title and it was “confirmed” there that the characters would return:

We must be clear that this hasn’t been confirmed by Respawn yet. That being said, while there is a time jump, it would be odd that these two wouldn’t be present in the game at some point. Even if it’s only to reveal where they are and what happened to them post-first game. If nothing else, they’ll get that.

Based on that recent trailer, we also know that Cal will need all the help he can get in his mission to mess with the Empire and take down new threats. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives on March 17th.

