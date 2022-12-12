Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition Comes With A Replica Lightsaber Hilt

There is a ton of hype and anticipation for the 2023 video game release lineup. It seems that this upcoming year should be absolutely packed with incredible releases. One of those big title hits that fans are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This upcoming sequel installment was recently showcased to the masses, and today we have new information. It looks like those mega Star Wars fans that want to pick up an exclusive edition of the game can do so. Limited Run Games is offering players a Collector’s Edition of the title, which comes with some notable goodies.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans can pick up the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition through Limited Run Games. According to their official product page, the edition only has a limited quantity of 4,000. But with it comes one element that fans might not be exactly thrilled about. It seems that this Collector’s Edition only comes with a replica hilt of Cal Kestis’s lightsaber. So those that want to actually have a full replica of the lightsaber will have to purchase the blade separately.

There are other goodies with the Collector’s Edition, but fans might not be thrilled over the fact that after paying $300 for this special edition release, the game edition doesn’t even come with the blade. Regardless, before you decide on passing this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition, check out what other goodies will be coming with this package down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector’s Edition

Full-Size Functional Cal Kestis Replica Lightsaber Hilt

Premium Magnetic Box (holds Lightsaber Hilt)

Certificate of Authenticity

Official SteelBook

Physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5

Obi-Wan Kenobi™ inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack

(The “Hermit” Cosmetic)

(The “Hermit” Lightsaber Set)

(The “Combustion” Blaster Set)

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place several years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Players will once again step into the role of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Knight that survived Order 66. Cal is still facing an uphill battle as he attempts to take down the Galactic Empire. We also know that this will be a more mature story campaign for players to embark on when it does release. Players can expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to launch on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

