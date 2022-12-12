Tekken 7 Crosses 10 Million In Sales

When it comes to fighting games, there’s a bit of a trend that has only recently started to break. While the fighting game genre is a staple of the gaming world, the sales of the titles have never been the biggest. As a result, only a few games in the genre have crossed certain sales milestones. That’s not to say that they’ve been failures because of that, but when you compare them to the sales of FPS titles, RPGs, or open-world games, they often fail to compare. However, Tekken 7 has officially entered the realm of those sacred milestones as they’ve crossed ten million sold.

The reveal came not from a news site but from the man behind the franchise, Harada. He not only posted about the sales milestone, but he posted some very special art featuring the cast celebrating the game’s achievement. You can check it out below:

"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 10 million sales.

and Recorded Over 54 million copies sales for the series.

Thank you for your continued support!



「鉄拳７」の実販売数が1000万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5400万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/qxJlHl0Uk0 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 11, 2022

Plus, as Harada noted, the sales of the franchise have now crossed 54 million. That’s impressive and something that will grow over time, thanks to the 8th mainline title coming next year.

One of the reasons that Tekken 7 sold so well was that it was hailed as one of the most complete fighting games ever made. The dev team went to great lengths to not only deliver a great fighting experience but a deeply customizable one. You could change everything on the screen to suit your personal style of play.

The other main hook was that the story would bring at least a partial end to the story of the Mishima bloodline. The trailers highlighted how it would be Jin vs. Kazuya vs. Heihachi and that one of them wouldn’t come out of the struggle alive. Many were curious about how the story would be handled, and it was praised for the results they gave.

Fast forward a few years, and the hype for Tekken 8 is already growing quickly. Harada has said that the team rebuilt the character models from the ground up to really show off the power of next-gen systems. Then, at The Game Awards, we got a story trailer highlighting how Jin and Kazuya’s conflict will climax. If the game maintains the quality and depth of the previous title, then the sales should be rather large. Adding itself to the number of fighting games that have exceeded the milestones others failed to reach. Only time will tell how well it does.

Source: Twitter