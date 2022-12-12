PlayStation Drops Free Titles That Don’t Require PS Plus

PlayStation Plus subscribers got treated to a plethora of new titles recently including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition. These are all great additions but it’s always great when brand-new free titles are made available to players regardless of having PlayStation Plus.

The PlayStation Demo Fest 2022 is currently underway and with that, there are a ton of amazing demos for players to try out. Luminous Productions’ upcoming third-person title Forspoken got a bad rap recently for its unfortunately corny dialogue in a recent trailer. Despite this, the game is available as a demo for all PlayStation 5 players to dive into. The game is set to release on January 23rd, 2023 so if you weren’t sure if Forspoken was something you’d be interested in at least you now have the opportunity to give a small section of the game a go for yourself.

There are plenty more amazing demos available too if Forspoken isn’t something you’re interested in. Thirsty Suitors, a story-driven adventure title is currently available as a demo for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The demo is unfortunately only available in North America. If bicycles and road trips are your love then Season: A Letter to the Future is also available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. However, this demo is set to end today (December 12th, 2022) so if you’re interested make sure to get on it quickly! PlayStation 5-only demos include the fable-inspired Nordic title Bramble: The Mountain King and the super fun racer You Suck At Parking which was previously available on Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, not as big of a free add-on but still free nonetheless is a free emote pack for Sackboy: A Big Adventure which was spotted by Wario64 over on Twitter! Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a super fun and creative title that is well worth jumping into and if there’s any free content available for the game you’d be silly to miss out on it!

All of these amazing demos are available to try completely for free without a PlayStation Plus subscription. If you have a subscription though there should be more news for both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers dropping very soon.

If you’d like to find out more about the amazing demos on offer why not check out our article detailing all you can expect right here?