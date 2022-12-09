PlayStation Launches Demo Fest 2022

PlayStation is launching the first-ever PlayStation Demo Fest to work in synchronicity with The Game Awards to spotlight a selection of hotly anticipated independent titles that will be playable for fans for a few days leading up to, and after The Game Awards has run its course. Each game, as detailed by the PlayStation Blog, is listed below,

“PlayStation Store has welcomed a selection of new gameplay demos today, which are available to download right now, giving you a taste of some exciting titles that are coming to PS4 & PS5 in the near future! The demos include the beautiful bicycle adventure Season: A Letter To The Future and the stylish dating and skating adventure game Thirsty Suitors.

Thirsty Suitors | PS4, PS5

Battle your exes, disappoint your parents, and find yourself, while also cooking and skating. In this action-adventure demo of Thirsty Suitors, players will skateboard through a personality quiz that introduces Jala’s friends, exes, and family, explore her hometown, and confront one of Jala’s exes in stylish turn-based battle.

– Outerloop Games

Season: A Letter To The Future | PS4, PS5

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let yourself be carried away into Season, an atmospheric adventure game. Explore a new world for the first time. Document, photograph, and record memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes everything away… experience the story and witness the last breath of the season.

– Scavengers Studio

Bramble: The Mountain King | PS5

Face the man-turned-monster lurking beneath the dark waters of the woods, the Näcken. One of many sinister and hideous creatures stalking the forest in the world of Bramble. Join Olle on a psychological descent into the darkness in Bramble: The Mountain King demo.

– Merge Games

You Suck at Parking | PS5

You Suck At Parking is a chaotic physics-based racing game where the goal is to stop. The single-player demo has 10 challenging levels across two biomes lined with dangerous traps and hazards: complete each level and take top of the leaderboard. The twist? There is no reverse and stopped is parked.

– Happy Volcano”

The Game Awards is due to begin in a little over an hour, and while the focus has been primarily on the AAA titles leading into the event, the independent games also tend to get a large piece of the Geoff Keighley spotlight. Perhaps the presence of these four games in this PlayStation Demo Fest is supposed to be indicative of their release dates, or new content, being revealed at the event.

