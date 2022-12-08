Resident Evil 4 Remake Character Profiles Live on Resident Evil Website

On the eve of The Game Awards, the Resident Evil 4 Remake website has sprung to life, revealing character bios for Leon Kennedy, Ashley Graham, Luis Serra, Ada Wong, Bitores Mendez, Ramon Salazar, Ingrid Hunnigan, the Merchant, Villagers, and the Chainsaw Villager. The news further indicates that we may be seeing something new from the game at the Geoff Keighley-hosted event that is now just a matter of hours away. From the Resident Evil 4 Website, we learn the following about each character,

Leon Kennedy

Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie cop when the Racoon City Incident took place six years ago, has become an agent working directly under the President. Having gone through many different missions since the incident, Leon has matured significantly.

Ashley Graham

The missing daughter of the US President. Leon sets out to a secluded European village in search for her.

Luis Serra

Leon comes across this mysterious man in the village. He seems to know something about the whereabouts of the US President’s daughter…?

Bitores Mendez

The chief of the village into which Leon ventures. Like the other locals, he worships the leader of religious cult.

Ada Wong

Teamed up with Leon during the Racoon City Incident, but went missing during the destruction of Umbrella’s underground laboratory. She suddenly shows up again, but her true purpose remains a mystery

Ramon Salazar

The eighth head of the Salazar family, who have been rulers of the region where Ashley seems to have gone missing.

Ingrid Hunnigan

A mission coordinator who supports US government agents. She will be aiding Leon on this mission

Villagers

Once human, the Ganado worship the leader of a religous cult, and now there is only madness in their eyes…

Merchant

A mysterious weapons merchant that appears in various locations. Not only does he buy and sell weapons and items, but he is also able to tune up weapons already in Leon’s possession as well as trade for special wares.

Chainsaw Villager

No comments, but are any really required for this intimidating fellow.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is due to arrive on March 24, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you’re excited for more, we recently learned about the game’s standard and deluxe editions, as well as the contents of each edition. The Game Awards begins at 4:30 PT with a 30-minute pre-show, and it seems quite likely that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be present.

